Apple brings eye tracking to iPhone and iPad in accessibility update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Apple brings eye tracking to iPhone and iPad in accessibility update

By Press Association
Apple iPhone 15s on display (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Apple iPhone 15s on display (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Apple is to enable eye tracking on the iPhone and iPad as part of a new range of accessibility tools aimed at helping those with physical disabilities to more easily use their devices.

Using artificial intelligence, it will allow users to navigate their Apple device using just their eyes.

The new feature is joined by a new Music Haptics tool, which uses the taptic engine in the iPhone – which powers the vibrations on the device – to enable those who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music vibrating to the audio of the music.

Apple said it was also introducing new speech features which enable users to assign custom utterances to virtual assistant Siri to help with shortcuts to apps, aimed at those with conditions that affect their speech.

The eye-tracking tool uses the front-facing camera on the iPhone or iPad to set up and calibrate, and does not require any additional hardware or software.

The AI processing to enable eye tracking also takes place on-device, Apple said.

“We believe deeply in the transformative power of innovation to enrich lives,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said.

“That’s why for nearly 40 years, Apple has championed inclusive design by embedding accessibility at the core of our hardware and software.

“We’re continuously pushing the boundaries of technology, and these new features reflect our long-standing commitment to delivering the best possible experience to all of our users.”

Also among the suite of new features announced by the tech giant was a feature the firm says could reduce motion sickness for passengers in moving vehicles.

Apple said research has shown that motion sickness is commonly caused by sensory conflict between what a person sees and what they feel, but said its new Vehicle Motion Cues feature, which places animated dots on the edges of the screen to represent changes in vehicle motion, can help to reduce sensory conflict and therefore motion sickness.