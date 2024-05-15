WI says energy bills and debt ‘fuelling women’s mental health crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WI says energy bills and debt ‘fuelling women’s mental health crisis’

By Press Association
The Women’s Institute says that high bills are contributing to a women’s mental health crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)
Stress around being able to pay high energy bills has caused illness and work absence, according to research for the Women’s Institute (WI).

The organisation said bigger bills and debt are fuelling a women’s mental health crisis.

More than one in 10 women (14%) said they had been been in energy debt in the last six months, its research suggested.

Of these, almost a fifth (19%) suffered sleepless nights as a result while nearly a third (29%) said they felt worried about paying their bills.

Polling firm Opinium was commissioned by campaign collective Warm This Winter for the WI to interview some 2,000 people aged 18 and older across the UK in March, 1,030 of whom were women.

The research, published during Mental Health Awareness Week, found that of those who had recently been in debt due to energy costs, 9% said it had made them ill, with 6% missing work because of stress.

The findings also suggested that 15% of women were either considering or had skipped meals to make ends meet, one in eight had considered relying on foodbanks and 14% had given up hobbies, which the WI said can in turn affect someone’s mental health.

Some 60% of women said 2023 had been a more difficult year than 2022, a statistic the WI described as “depressing”.

Melissa Green, chief executive of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI), said: “Our research shows that the cost-of-living crisis deeply affects women, who often take on the mental load of running a household on top of their jobs.

“We all know and feel the financial impact, but it’s desperately worrying to see women skipping meals, cutting back on essentials, or borrowing just to make ends meet.”

Warm This Winter, a group of 50 charities and campaigners calling for a fair energy system, said the survey findings show “women can see that the UK’s energy system is broken and want long-term solutions” like well-funded insulation and renewable energy schemes “that will end the vicious circle of sky-high bills”.

Simon Francis from the End Fuel Poverty Campaign, said: “People have spent over three years facing sky-high energy bills and are no longer prepared to put up with increases in their bills to line the pockets of an energy industry which has made billions from the energy costs crisis.

“What people want to see are a mixture of long-term solutions to fix Britain’s broken energy system and short-term support for those who need extra help with their bills.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We recognise people are struggling with their bills and would encourage anyone in that situation to speak to their supplier.

“We are spending £108 billion between 2022 and 2025 supporting households with their bills, have cut National Insurance from 12% to 8% for 27 million working people, increased the National Living Wage, worth £1,800 to a full-time worker, and raised benefits by 6.7%.

“And all this comes as the energy price cap has fallen to its lowest level in two years, 60% below its peak.”