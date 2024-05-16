Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods’ profits soar despite price cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods’ profits soar despite price cuts

By Press Association
Premier Foods saw profit increase by one-sixth this year (James Kenndy/Premier Foods/PA)
Premier Foods saw profit increase by one-sixth this year (James Kenndy/Premier Foods/PA)

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods enjoyed rising profit and turnover last year, after cutting prices on some of its ranges and suspending pension deficit contributions.

The company reported a 15.1% jump in pre-tax profit to £157.8 million for the year ending March 30, and hiked its dividend to shareholders following what chief executive Alex Whitehouse called a “really strong year”.

Premier Foods also owns Bisto, Oxo, Paxo stuffing, Ambrosia and Saxa brands among others, making it a mainstay on supermarket shelves.

Late last year, the company pledged to reduce prices on ranges such as Loyd Grossman cooking sauces and Mr Kipling Bakewell slices over its fourth quarter to the end of March.

That came after it moved to start lowering prices of major branded products in the final three months of 2023, such as Batchelors Super Noodles and some Mr Kipling slices, after seeing falling cost inflation and thanks to efficiency efforts.

However, the FTSE 250 company has struggled with large pension deficits in recent years and has struggled to transfer its profits to shareholders.

An announcement in March changed that, after Premier said it had agreed with the RHM Pension Scheme Trustee to suspend pension deficit contributions earlier than expected, in April this year.

That has freed up £33 million in cash flow for the current financial year.

As a result, Premier Foods said on Thursday that it will hike its final dividend by 20%.

Mr Whitehouse said: “Our brands continue to demonstrate their relevance to consumers, helping them cook and prepare nutritious and affordable meals during what has been a challenging time for many people.

“We recently announced the suspension of pension deficit contributions, significantly increasing our free cash flow, which enhances our ability to invest in infrastructure and pursue M&A opportunities to deliver future growth.

“We have a strong set of plans for this year, across each of our strategic pillars, and with our return to volume growth, we are on track to deliver on full-year expectations.”