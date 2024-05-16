Thames Water non-executive director quits board of troubled utilities firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Thames Water non-executive director quits board of troubled utilities firm

By Press Association
In April Thames Water put forward new plans to boost spending and investment in its network (Andrew Matthews/PA)
In April Thames Water put forward new plans to boost spending and investment in its network (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A representative from Thames Water’s largest shareholder has quit the board of the troubled utilities giant.

Michael McNicholas, a director at Canadian pension fund Omers Infrastructure, has said he will stand down from his role as a non-executive director at Thames Water Utilities Limited “with immediate effect”.

The Omers fund owns almost a third of Kemble Water, the ultimate parent company of Thames Water’s operating company.

It comes amid concerns that the water company’s largest investors might ditch their stake in the UK’s biggest water company.

Sky News reported earlier this week that some non-executive directors were poised to leave the board after shareholders refused to inject around £3 billion in equity.

The company said: “This follows the announcement made on March 28 2024 that, based on the feedback provided by Ofwat to Thames Water to date, the regulatory arrangements that would be expected to apply to Thames Water make the … plan uninvestible.

“Thames Water continues to meet Ofwat’s expectation that independent non-executive directors form the largest single group on the board and the UK corporate governance code requirement that, excluding the chairman, independent non-executive directors make up at least half the board membership.”

In March, Thames Water bosses admitted the firm could face the risk of emergency nationalisation after shareholders refused to provide more cash for the firm.

Last month, Thames Water put forward new plans to boost spending and investment in its network, but warned this could see customer bills surge by 44%.