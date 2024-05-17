Fashion tycoon named richest person in Scotland for third year running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fashion tycoon named richest person in Scotland for third year running

By Press Association
Fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen has been named the richest person in Scotland for the third year in a row (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen has been named the richest person in Scotland for the third year in a row (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anders Holch Povlsen has been named the richest person in Scotland for the third year in a row, the Sunday Times Rich List 2024 has disclosed.

The fashion tycoon topped the list yet again, despite seeing his fortune shrink by nearly £2 billion over the past year, and he is now worth £6.3 billion, compared with £8.5 billion last year.

The Danish billionaire is the chief executive of clothing retailer Bestseller – boasting brands such as Jack & Jones, which was founded by his father Troels Holch Povlsen in 1975.

He also holds a large stake in online fashion retailer Asos.

Mr Povlsen is closely followed by whisky tycoon Glenn Gordon and Family in second place, who saw his net worth increase by just over £1 billion in the last year to £5.6 billion.

Sir Ian Wood and family remain in third place, having seen their fortune increase by £91 million to just over £1.9 billion.

Highland Spring owner Mahdi Al-Tajir, whose value rose £4m to £1.6 billion, moves up one place into fourth, into the spot occupied last year by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, who died in August 2023.

Lady Philomena Clark and family, owners of car retailer Arnold Clark, saw their fortune decrease by £310 million over the past year, putting their worth at just over £1.5 billion and in fifth place on the list.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling saw her fortune rise by £70 million to £945 million, putting her 8th on the list.

The 2024 list also sees a debut for David Moulsdale, founder of the Glasgow-based laser eye surgery business Optical Express, whose wealth stands at an estimated £374 million.

This year’s UK list sees the sharpest fall in the number of billionaires in its 36-year history, with the total number now at 165 compared with a peak of 177 in 2022.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.

“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.

“These may be harder times to create wealth, but The Sunday Times Rich List continues to unearth entrepreneurs building fortunes in diverse and often surprising ways.

“This year’s new entries include people who have made money from artificial intelligence and virtual worlds as well as plumbing supplies and teaching aides.

“We know many of our readers find such people, especially those from humbler backgrounds, very inspiring.”