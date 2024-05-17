GSK nets £1.2bn after selling final stake in Sensodyne maker Haleon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GSK nets £1.2bn after selling final stake in Sensodyne maker Haleon

By Press Association
GSK has raised £1.2 billion after offloading its last remaining stake in Sensodyne and Advil firm Haleon, nearly two years after spinning off the consumer healthcare firm (Haleon/PA)
GSK has raised £1.2 billion after offloading its last remaining stake in Sensodyne and Advil firm Haleon, nearly two years after spinning off the consumer healthcare firm.

GSK sold the final shares in Haleon at 324p each, ending a gradual sell-down of its holding in the firm.

It has raised about £3.9 billion in total from the stake sales, which first began in May last year.

GSK said: “Following settlement of the placing, GSK will have fully exited its position and will no longer hold any ordinary shares in Haleon.

“GSK’s exit of its position in Haleon is consistent with its previous commitments to monetise its holding in a disciplined manner,” it added.

Haleon was formed in 2019 by the merger of the consumer healthcare businesses of British pharmaceutical group GSK and US rival Pfizer, sitting as a joint venture within GSK.

It was then spun out of GSK as a standalone business listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2022.

GSK initially retained a 12.9% stake in Haleon after its initial public offering, but both GSK and Pfizer have been selling down their stakes in the company.

Until the recent share sale, GSK had a 4.2% stake, while Pfizer still owns around 24% of Haleon.

Haleon has been pressing ahead with plans to cut its debts, rein in costs and sell off brands to simplify the business.

It recently revealed plans to shut its only manufacturing site in the UK, in Maidenhead, Berkshire, in a move that is set to see 435 jobs axed.

Haleon also agreed a deal in January to offload its ChapStick lip balm brand to private equity-owned Suave Brands Company in a deal worth around 510 million US dollars (£400 million), while it has sold off athlete’s foot treatment Lamisil last year.