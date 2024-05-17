ChatGPT maker OpenAI and internet forum Reddit announce content deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI and internet forum Reddit announce content deal

By Press Association
Reddit users and moderators will get access to new AI-powered features as part of the deal (Nick Ansell/PA)
Internet forum Reddit has announced a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI which will see the chatbot get access to Reddit content while also bringing AI tools to the social media platform.

Reddit said the deal, and the resulting boost in its ability to use large language models, machine learning and artificial intelligence, would allow it to “improve the user experience for everyone”.

The two companies confirmed the deal would see OpenAI bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and “new products”, and would help users discover and engage with Reddit communities by showing them Reddit content, particularly on recent topics sparking discussion on the site.

In addition, Reddit users and moderators will get access to new AI-powered features, with the site building tools on OpenAI’s platform of AI models.

Reddit also confirmed that OpenAI would become a Reddit advertising partner as part of the deal.

Steve Huffman, Reddit co-founder and the firm’s chief executive, said: “Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything.

“Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”

Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s chief operating officer, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features.”

The content deal comes at a testing time for the AI and tech sector, with increasing concern being raised by copyright owners over their material being used by AI firms to develop and train their AI models.

On Thursday, Sony Music sent letters to major tech firms, including OpenAI, demanding to know if songs from their artists had been used to develop AI tools and models.

Legal challenges have also been brought in the US around whether it is a breach of copyright laws to train AI models on such content, with cases involving people such as Game of Thrones author George RR Martin already under way.

The conflict has seen tech firms look to strike partnerships and content deals with publishers – OpenAI has previously announced deals with Financial Times among others – in an effort to navigate the question around copyright infringement.

The debate comes as the pace of AI development refuses to slow down – both OpenAI and Google have this week unveiled substantial updates to their AI tools and models, with Microsoft and Apple both expected to do the same over the coming weeks.