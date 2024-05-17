Major lenders cut mortgage rates in ‘welcome boost’ for market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Major lenders cut mortgage rates in ‘welcome boost’ for market

By Press Association
HSBC and Barclays have cut some of their mortgage rates (PA)
Some major mortgage lenders have cut their rates in a move that may help borrowers searching for a new deal.

HSBC UK reduced more than 140 mortgage rates on Friday, following a review of its deals.

Barclays has also reduced rates on a selection of products, including loans for home buyers and homeowners looking to remortgage, while TSB also made rate cuts on Friday.

HSBC said new business residential rates have been cut by up to 0.18 percentage points, and for homeowners who already have a mortgage with the bank and are looking to get a new fixed deal, rates have been cut by up to 0.11 percentage points.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “There are a number of factors that are taken into account when setting mortgage rates, and following a review, we are reducing over 140 mortgage rates by up to 0.18 (percentage points). We continue to keep our rates under review.”

HSBC’s new deals include a two-year mortgage for home buyers with a 10% deposit and no fee with a rate of 5.57%, reduced by 0.11 percentage points.

Estate agent window
The reduced price deals include offers for home buyers (PA)

The Barclays range now includes a five-year fixed-rate for home buyers at 4.44%, down from 4.73% previously, for people with a 25% deposit. The deal has a product fee of £899.

TSB has reduced some first-time buyer and home mover rates by up to 0.10 percentage points. Some remortgage rates have also been reduced by 0.10 percentage points.

Despite the cuts, financial information website Moneyfacts found some average fixed mortgage rates on offer edged up on Friday.

The average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on Friday morning was 5.93%, up from an average rate of 5.92% on Thursday.

The average five-year fixed residential mortgage rate on Friday was 5.50%, up from an average rate of 5.49% on Thursday.

The choice of mortgages increased on Friday, according to Moneyfacts, with 6,637 homeowner products available, up from 6,521 on Thursday.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “This latest round of mortgage rate reductions from some big lenders is great news for borrowers.

“They come on the back of a decline in swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages, over the past week.

“These cuts should give other lenders confidence to make similar reductions, which will stimulate activity and provide a welcome boost for the market.”