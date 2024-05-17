Sainsbury’s to work with Microsoft on AI tools to help customers and staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sainsbury’s to work with Microsoft on AI tools to help customers and staff

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s is to make use of AI technology after signing a deal with Microsoft (PA)
Sainsbury’s has signed a deal with Microsoft to use the technology giant’s artificial intelligence tools to help customers and staff.

The supermarket said it will use the technology to create more engaging stores and online shopping experiences for customers, while AI-powered data tools will help staff save time and focus on key tasks.

It will use generative AI to create a more interactive online shopping experience, and improve product searches.

For staff, Sainsbury’s said they will have access to real-time data for certain key processes, such as shelf replenishment, using AI and cameras on shelf edges to guide workers to the specific items that need restocking – saving time and freeing them up to focus on other priorities.

The supermarket added it will also use AI-powered tools to address customer and staff queries.

Sainsbury's store
Sainsbury’s said the move will improve the customer and staff experience (PA)

Clodagh Moriarty, Sainsbury’s chief retail and technology officer, said: “Our collaboration with Microsoft will accelerate our ambition to become the UK’s leading AI-enabled grocer.

“It’s one of the key ways we’re investing in transforming our capabilities over the next three years, enabling us to take another big leap forward in efficiency and productivity, continue to provide leading customer service, and deliver returns for our shareholders.”

Microsoft is one of the biggest companies in the AI space, having created its own AI-powered assistant within its Windows software, Copilot, and is the largest investor in OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT.

Microsoft is expected to announce a wide range of AI-powered updates when it holds its annual developer conference next week.

Clare Barclay, Microsoft UK’s chief executive, said: “Today, Sainsbury’s has laid out a bold vision that puts AI at the heart of its business, accelerating the development of new services which will enhance and transform the customer and colleague experience.

“We are delighted to be working with Sainsbury’s to power the next generation of retail.”