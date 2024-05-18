Marks & Spencer website and app down as retailer apologises to customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks & Spencer website and app down as retailer apologises to customers

By Press Association
The website of the high street giant has been offline for several hours after it was hit with ‘technical issues’ (Screengrab/PA)
The website of high street giant Marks & Spencer has been offline for several hours after it was hit with “technical issues”.

The store chain said the problem had been caused by a third party service provider experiencing a technical issue.

Visitors to the retailer’s site on Saturday afternoon were greeted with a message which read: “Please bear with us. Sorry you can’t shop with us right now.

“We’re working hard to be back online as soon as possible.”

The M&S app was also unavailable, customers reported.

Screengrab from the Marks and Spencer app, as the app and website of the high street giant has been offline for several hours after it was hit with ‘technical issues’ (Screengrab/PA)

An M&S spokesperson told the PA news agency: “A third party service provider is experiencing a technical issue which is temporarily affecting access to our website and app.

“We hope to be back up and running soon and are sorry to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

PA understands the problem is not hacking related.

In a reply on X, formerly Twitter, to a disgruntled web user, the retailer said: “We’re experiencing some technical issues but we are working on it.”

M&S is the latest grocer to face issues with its online services.

Last month, Sainsbury’s shoppers saw online orders fail to arrive after the supermarket giant was hit by a technical hitch.

The chain blamed a “technical issue” for the disruption to its online grocery operation.

The website and app issues come just days before Marks & Spencer is expected to reveal a jump in annual profits when it reports on a bumper year.

The high street staple has enjoyed buoyant sales across its food halls and clothing and home arm, having undergone a significant turnaround plan in recent years, including cost-cutting and store closures.