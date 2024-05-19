Nearly half of people expect a cashless society within their lifetime – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly half of people expect a cashless society within their lifetime – survey

By Press Association
Nearly half of people expect to see a cashless society in their lifetime, Link said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nearly half (48%) of people expect to see a cashless society in their lifetime, a survey has found.

One in six (15%) people said they never carry cash on their person, a figure which is more than triple the 4% of people who said this in 2019.

The proportion of people expecting to see the UK go cashless in their lifetime has increased from just over two-fifths (41%), when similar research was carried out in 2019, cash access and ATM network Link said.

Seven in 10 (71%) people surveyed still have some level of everyday reliance on cash and said they had used cash in the previous two weeks.

Link data shows that UK consumers are still withdrawing £209 million a day from cash machines. However, this is around a third, or £100 million, less than in 2019.

Nearly half (48%) of people said they would find a cashless society problematic.

In 2023, legislation was passed as part of the Financial Services and Markets Act, to protect access to cash.

Consumer group Which? said the number of UK bank branches to shut their doors in the past nine years had reached the 6,000 milestone on Friday last week.

There are various initiatives to help plug gaps in the cash access network, as bank branches close.

The 50th banking hub was recently opened. Banking hubs allow banks to share facilities. They have a counter service operated by the Post Office, allowing customers to conduct routine banking transactions.

The Post Office also recently reported that cash transactions at its branches totalled a record £3.48 billion in April. The Post Office has an agreement with many banks, allowing their customers to carry out everyday banking over its counters.

John Howells, CEO of Link said: “Although the UK is on the way to becoming a low cash country, we now have legislation that will help Link maintain a national network of free ATMs and banking hubs and this will ensure that anyone needing to access cash can do so.

“But it’s no use having cash if the best goods and services are only available online and this is becoming a real problem for millions of cash-reliant consumers. The focus now needs to be on access to digital.”

Natalie Ceeney, chair of the Access to Cash Review, said: “Despite a massive growth in digital payments over the past five years, there are still millions of people who depend on cash, and half of the UK population concerned about the prospect of a cashless society.

“People need cash for a wide range of reasons, and the barriers to using digital payments are very real.”

She added: “We are certainly not ready to become a cashless society.”

Lord Holmes of Richmond, vice chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on FinTech said: “We are clearly heading towards a digital future and while some of the benefits will be transformational to society and the economy, there is a clear and present risk that we are moving forward without a clear plan to bring everyone on that journey.

“There are already real-life examples where the shift to digital is penalising those who can’t use tech at the moment. This should be an opportunity to bring everyone forward and we cannot afford to waste it.”

He added: “Financial inclusion and digital inclusion are so inextricably linked. We need to enable both.”

A spokesperson for UK Finance said: “While many people choose to pay using card, there are still plenty of people who prefer to use cash.

“The number of cash payments has decreased over the last decade and we expect cash usage to continue to fall, however, the finance industry is committed to ensuring access to cash for those who want to use it. Firms also have support and guidance available for anyone who needs help with using digital banking services.”

More than 2,200 people across the UK were surveyed by YouGov in April.