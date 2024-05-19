Workplaces must change attitudes to neurodiversity, says chef Heston Blumenthal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Workplaces must change attitudes to neurodiversity, says chef Heston Blumenthal

By Press Association
Heston Blumenthal wants neurodiverse people to be better supported in the workplace (PA)
Heston Blumenthal has called for a change in attitudes to neurodiversity in the workplace after being diagnosed as bipolar.

The esteemed chef and restaurateur said he was diagnosed with the mental health condition in recent months, after previously receiving a positive assessment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in 2017.

He said he believes his neurodivergence is closely linked to his business success and hopes this can be the case for more employers and their staff.

The celebrity chef runs restaurants including the three Michelin star Fat Duck, two Michelin star Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Michelin-starred Hind’s Head, and the Perfectionists’ Cafe.

Blumenthal believes more needs to be done to welcome neurodivergent individuals in the workplace and said they are “woefully underrepresented” as a result.

“These are individuals who may have exceptional skills and unparalleled abilities yet because of traditional ways of working, we are missing out on the brilliance they can bring to UK business,” he said.

“I hope that being open about my own mental health will raise awareness of the issue and I want to campaign to highlight the contribution neurodiversity can make to the workplace.”

Blumenthal commissioned research which found more than one in 10 people (11%) surveyed have been officially diagnosed as neurodivergent. Around 21% of these were neither in full nor part-time paid employment.

It also found 47% of UK adults with a neurodiverse condition believe this has made it harder to find a job.

Heston Blumenthal
Heston Blumenthal describes his neurodivergence as his ‘superpower’ (PA)

A separate study he commissioned found many companies believe they have further to go in order to feel inclusive to neurodivergent individuals.

The survey of FTSE 350 board directors and HR professionals found 37% of respondents describe their company’s understanding of its neurodivergent employees as average or poor.

The chef added: “My most artistic, innovative and exciting work is because I am neurodivergent, which I describe as my superpower.

“The world needs to move on from outdated and archaic misinterpretations of perceived difference, and embrace the opportunities neurodiversity presents.”

Sinead Devine-French, chief science officer of The Positive Group, said: “Embracing neurodiversity in the workplace isn’t just a nice-to-have – it can be a strategic game-changer.

“Recognising that every individual brings a unique blend of strengths, cognitive experiences and perspectives enriches our thinking and propels our creativity.

“Leaders at the forefront know all too well the perils of the echo chamber. Increasing neurodiversity is their secret weapon to shatter this, enhancing the collective intelligence that thrives within diverse teams.”