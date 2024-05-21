South West Water owner increases dividend payout amid Devon parasite outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South West Water owner increases dividend payout amid Devon parasite outbreak

By Press Association
South West Water owner Pennon insisted it is ‘100% focused’ on returning a safe water supply to those affected by the parasite outbreak in Devon as it revealed higher annual earnings and an increased dividend payout for investors (Ben Birchall/PA)
The owner of South West Water has insisted it is “100% focused” on returning a safe water supply to those affected by the parasite outbreak in Devon as it revealed higher annual earnings and an increased dividend for investors.

Pennon said it is paying out around £3.5 million in compensation to customers after more than 16,000 households and businesses in the Brixham area were told to boil their drinking water since May 15 after cryptosporidium was found in the water supply.

Cryptosporidium is a waterborne disease which can cause unpleasant symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

Two people have been taken to hospital while hundreds of others have fallen ill as a result of the outbreak, which South West Water (SWW) has said was most likely triggered by animal faeces entering a damaged pipe.

Pennon has increased customer compensation to £215 for those affected, adding that normal service has now been restored for 85% of customers.

But in results out on Tuesday, the group courted further controversy after revealing it has increased its full-year dividend payout to investors, despite reducing it by £2.4 million after it was handed a record fine for sewage spills.

The figures also showed underlying operating profits lifted 8.6% to £166.3 million in the year to March 31.

Group chief executive Susan Davy said: “Whilst the results we are announcing today are based on our performance for the last financial year, we are 100% focused on returning a safe water supply to the people and businesses in and around Brixham.

“Normal service has returned for 85% of customers but we won’t stop until the local drinking water is returned to the quality all our customers expect and deserve.

“Our absolute priority continues to be the health and safety of our customers, and our operational teams are working tirelessly around the clock to deliver this.”

The firm said the move to reduce the total dividend payout to investors by 0.84p a share to 44.37p showed “we are listening, clearing the way for long-term shareholder value”.

However, the payout was still 3.8% higher than the previous year.

SWW was fined £2.2 million in April last year for illegal sewage spills across Devon and Cornwall spanning four years.

“At a time when media, public and regulatory scrutiny is high, it is important we do what is right for all,” said Ms Davy.

SWW and owner Pennon have likewise come under fire over their handling of the Devon parasite outbreak, with calls mounting for the company to offer more for affected households and businesses.

Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall, whose Totnes constituency covers Brixham, has said customers should get a level of compensation they “deserve” following the outbreak.

Pennon’s figures showed on a statutory basis, pre-tax losses widened to £9.1 million for the year to March 31, against losses of £8.5 million the previous year, as it faced a jump in debt costs.

The group – which also owns Bristol Water and recently bought SES Water – saw its debt pile swell to £3.5 billion as of the end of March, up from £3 billion a year earlier.