Octopus Energy launches ‘buy now pay later’ for solar panels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Octopus Energy launches ‘buy now pay later’ for solar panels

By Press Association
Octopus Energy customers will be able to use ‘buy now pay later’ to fund and instal solar panels (EST/PA)
Octopus Energy customers will be able to use ‘buy now pay later’ to fund and instal solar panels (EST/PA)

Octopus Energy customers will be able to use “buy now pay later” to fund and install solar panels, as part of a new deal with digital lender Zopa Bank.

It means households can spread the cost of installation over several years.

Octopus, which is the UK’s biggest electricity supplier with nearly seven million customers, said the new financing offer means more people will benefit from the “cheap, clean energy source”.

Households making use of the new finance products will be able to buy and install Octopus solar panels, spreading to cost in up to 84 monthly payments over seven years.

While “buy now pay later”, or BNPL, schemes are typically interest-free, the larger size of the loan from Octopus will see customers charged a 9.9% annual percentage rate (APR).

Octopus charges about £9,200 for installing 10 panels and a five kilowatt hour (kWh) battery.

Boris Johnson visit to Octopus Energy
Octopus Energy launches ‘buy now pay later’ for its solar panels (Leon Neal/PA)

The new financing options will also be launched for people buying and installing app-controlled EV chargers, which fast-charge electric cars.

BNPL has typically been offered for customers on products like clothing, home essentials, furniture and electricals, through providers like Klarna and Clearpay.

In general, BNPL can be a way for people to spread the cost of purchases or defer payments to a later date, without incurring interest.

But concerns have been raised that some people could take on too much debt, which could end up being difficult and costly to pay off.

Zopa said its new wave of BNPL products are fully regulated and involve affordability and credit card checks to limit the number of people at risk of seeing debts pile up. 

Dave Farbrother, who heads up the lender’s retail finance division, said the deal will “make the switch to energy sustainability more accessible for millions of UK consumers”.