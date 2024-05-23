Hargreaves Lansdown shares surge after takeover approach rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hargreaves Lansdown shares surge after takeover approach rejected

By Press Association
Hargreaves Lansdown has rejected a £4.7 billion takeover approach (PA)
Hargreaves Lansdown has rejected a £4.7 billion takeover approach (PA)

Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown have jumped higher after the firm rejected a £4.7 billion takeover approach from a consortium led by private equity firm CVC Capital and Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund.

Hargreaves saw its stock surge as much as 18% in Thursday morning trading after revealing after market close on Wednesday that it had rebuffed a proposal of 985p a share for being too low.

It marks the latest in a long line of takeover swoops for UK-listed companies as firms on the London Stock Exchange come under siege.

Shopping centre owner Capital & Regional also looks set for a possible takeover tussle after it confirmed on Thursday that it had received an indicative takeover proposal from listed rival and South African specialist Vukile, while NewRiver has also approached its majority shareholder about a possible bid.

There are fears over a mounting crisis on the London market after a swathe of UK-listed firms have been bought out or are defecting abroad.

Hargreaves Lansdown said: “The board confirms that it unanimously rejected the proposal on the basis it substantially undervalues Hargreaves Lansdown and its future prospects.”

The bidding consortium, which also includes private equity firms Nordic Capital, and Platinum Ivy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, confirmed it was “considering a possible offer”.

It had made two approaches to Hargreaves, with the most recent at the end of April.

But Hargreaves said: “The board is focused on executing its strategy and looks forward to updating the market at the full year results on August 9.

“In the meantime, shareholders are advised to take no action.”

The CVC and Abu Dhabi consortium must make an offer or walk away by 5pm on June 19, under City Takeover Panel rules.

Bristol-based Hargreaves oversees £150 billion in customer assets and has 1.8 million customers.

Its shares had recently come under pressure, which saw the group booted out of the prestigious FTSE 100 Index at the end of last year.

But the stock has soared 42% in the past month alone as it has recovered lost ground and were up 5% on Wednesday as bid speculation mounted.