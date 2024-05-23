Financial lifeboat scheme expects to pay £363m in compensation in 2024-25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financial lifeboat scheme expects to pay £363m in compensation in 2024-25

By Press Association
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it expects to pay £363 million in compensation during 2024-25 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A financial lifeboat scheme has said it expects to pay £363 million in compensation during 2024-25.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which is funded by the financial services industry, said the total levy payable by firms for the 2024-25 financial year amounts to £265 million, marking a small decrease from the final 2023-24 levy of £270 million.

The scheme protects customers of authorised financial services firms if they fail or have stopped trading. It gives certain protections for products including bank deposits, investments, pensions, insurance and funeral plans.

The FSCS said surplus funds have helped to offset the 2024-25 levy.

Martyn Beauchamp, interim chief executive of FSCS, said: “We made a number of successful recoveries in 2023-24, with more than £54 million recovered from the estates of failed firms and other third parties.

“This has added to surpluses in some funding classes being carried forward. We’ve used these surpluses to reduce the levy for 2024-25 to £265 million.”

In a statement published on the FSCS website, Mr Beauchamp said: “In some classes we upheld fewer claims than expected in 2023-24.

“The amount of compensation paid on some claim types was also lower, impacted by the broader economic conditions. To illustrate, the average compensation amount on pension transfer claims was around £35,000 in 2023/24, whereas in 2022/23 it was almost 30% higher at around £45,000.”

The timing of larger failures also impacted the number of claims the FSCS was able to complete during 2023-24, he said.

The FSCS’s annual report, which will be published in the summer, will include full details of its performance and claims figures for 2023-24.