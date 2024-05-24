Abrdn boss steps down after overseeing vowel-free rebrand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abrdn boss steps down after overseeing vowel-free rebrand

By Press Association
The boss of investment group Abrdn is stepping down after four years in the role (Abrdn/PA)
The boss of investment group Abrdn is stepping down after nearly four years in the role, having led the group through its controversial rebrand, the company has announced.

Stephen Bird will step aside after agreeing with its board that it is the right time for a refreshed leadership, it revealed.

Abrdn said it will start the search process for Mr Bird’s successor following a “significant strategic repositioning” of the firm.

Mr Bird will be replaced by Jason Windsor, Abrdn’s current finance chief, on an interim basis.

The chief executive’s departure follows a more turbulent period for the fund manager and wealth specialist, which kicked off major cost-cutting efforts this year.

It plans to cut around 500 jobs as part of a sweeping overhaul to save the investment firm up to £150 million in costs.

But it managed to shrink its pre-tax losses from £612 million to £6 million in the latest year.

Abrdn said the leadership shake-up follows it becoming a more modern and digitally-focused business.

Sir Douglas Flint, Abrdn’s chairman, said Mr Bird had the “courage to make tough but necessary decisions” to boost the firm’s profitability.

He added: “He joined us as the pandemic took hold and, despite the restrictions this imposed, spearheaded a fundamental reshaping of the company, leading from the front to create a company that can be competitive in a fast-evolving sector.”

Mr Bird said: “I am immensely proud of the work we have done together to simplify Abrdn and position the company for sustainable growth.”

He added that it had been a “privilege to lead Abrdn through an intensely challenging time in our industry”.

The Edinburgh-based investment company changed its name from Standard Life Aberdeen in 2021, prompting criticism and mockery from City analysts and media commentators.

Mr Bird defended the rebrand at the time and said its clients had “fully embraced” the move.

The group’s investment chief last month said Abrdn was the victim of “corporate bullying” in the media due to the response to it scrapping the vowels from its name.