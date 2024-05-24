GSK wins US personal injury case over Zantac use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GSK wins US personal injury case over Zantac use

By Press Association
The decision is the latest in a long-running saga around GSK’s Zantac drug (Andy Buchanan/PA)
The decision is the latest in a long-running saga around GSK’s Zantac drug (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Pharmaceutical giant GSK has won a potentially expensive personal injury case in the US over its heartburn medicine Zantac.

Angela Valadez, an 89-year-old woman living in the state of Illinois, claimed that prolonged use of Zantac caused her to develop colon cancer.

But a jury on Thursday determined that the medication was not responsible, and the judge rejected her request for 640 million dollars (£503 million) in damages.

The decision is the latest in a long-running saga surrounding Zantac, which is the brand name for the drug ranitidine.

The product reduces the amount of acid the stomach makes, and was used to treat indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux.

Zantac was a best-seller in both the UK and US after its approval in the early 1980s.

It was the first drug to achieve so-called blockbuster status by generating more than one billion dollars in revenue.

But in 2019 a laboratory in Connecticut reported that it had found “extremely high levels” of NDMA when it heated ranitidine.

NDMA is a substance found in cigarettes and processed foods, and is thought to increase the risk of developing cancer.

The drug was discontinued in the UK and the US as a precaution the next year.

GSK has pointed to subsequent research by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency which has failed to find a causal link between the drug and cancer.

But Ms Valadez’ case is one of the first trials among tens of thousands of similar lawsuits filed against companies that made Zantac, including Sanofi and Pfizer.

GSK said in a statement: “This outcome is consistent with the scientific consensus that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer, supported by 16 epidemiological studies looking at human data regarding the use of ranitidine.

“GSK will continue to vigorously defend itself against all other claims.”