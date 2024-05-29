Evening Standard to drop daily edition in favour of weekly newspaper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evening Standard to drop daily edition in favour of weekly newspaper

By Press Association
London’s Evening Standard newspaper is set to scrap its daily editions in favour of a weekly publication (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

London’s Evening Standard newspaper is set to scrap its daily editions in favour of a weekly publication.

The newspaper is currently circulated free of charge at the capital’s Underground stations from Monday to Friday.

But in a memo sent to staff and seen by the PA news agency, the company said it has been making “substantial losses” with its current operation, which has prompted the need for a change of direction.

Fewer commuters travelling through London following the pandemic, changing consumer behaviours, and the introduction of wifi on parts of the London Underground have all affected the newspaper, it said.

“Therefore, we plan to consult with our staff and external stakeholders to reshape the business, return to profitability and secure the long-term future of the number one news brand in London,” the email read.

The same memo, sent by the Evening Standard’s chairman, Paul Kanareck, proposed introducing a weekly newspaper to replace the daily publication.

This would be shaped by more in-depth analysis and relevant lifestyle, sports and culture guides and news.

“Although this process may be unsettling, our goal is to replicate our previous success with our sister title, The Independent, which has seen enduring growth in readership and commercial success following its own strategic transition in 2016,” Mr Kanareck wrote.

The Evening Standard is owned by Evgeny Lebedev, who is also a shareholder in The Independent and the son of oligarch Alexander Lebedev.

He was appointed to the House of Lords in November 2020.

Rival publisher Reach, which owns the Daily Mirror and the Express newspapers, earlier this year revealed plans to cut costs and reduce jobs as part of efforts to boost its online presence.

It said it needed to evolve to meet an “increasingly fast-paced, competitive and customer-focused digital world”.

The Evening Standard has been contacted for comment.