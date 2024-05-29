Almost half using savings to cover everyday costs – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Almost half using savings to cover everyday costs – survey

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Almost half of people are dipping into their savings – on average three times a month – to cover everyday costs, a survey suggests.

This is despite 61% of people feeling more optimistic about their finances compared to this time last year, with one in three (39%) feeling more pessimistic, according to Compare the Market’s last Household Financial Confidence Tracker.

Three quarters (76%) feel confident about being able to manage and pay their household bills in the coming months.

However, when asked how often people are needing to dip into their monthly savings to afford everyday living costs, 45% admit they do so at least once a month and 21% need to at least once a week.

Overall, people are having to dip into their savings around three times per month on average, while 27% say they are unable to save anything at all and 25% can save only between £100 and £250 each month.

Some 20% only managed to make the minimum repayment on their most recent credit card bill and less than half (48%) are regularly paying off their credit card balance in full each month.

In order to mitigate the impact of increasing everyday costs, 42% have cut back on buying clothes and 36% on holidays.

Almost half (48%) have had to cut back on eating out.

In terms of summer travel plans, 41% can afford a holiday in the UK, while only one third (34%) are able to head to a European destination – and just 8% can afford to do both.

More than a quarter of people (27%) are having to take on debt including credit cards and buy-now-pay-later plans in order to pay for their holidays this year, the poll suggests.

Andy Hancock, chief growth officer at Compare the Market, said: “It is encouraging that people are seemingly confident about their ability to manage and pay their everyday bills in the summer months ahead, signalling a positive outlook on the consistency and reliability of their financial situations.

“However, our research shows that many people are still struggling to save on a monthly basis, and a significant number are having to rely on those savings each month to pay for everyday bills or lean on credit cards for additional costs such as holidays.

“Credit cards can be a valuable tool for making purchases, such a paying for holidays. However, when taking out a credit card you have to be mindful of not borrowing more than you can afford. It’s worthwhile paying off your credit card balance in full every month to avoid paying interest.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,010 UK adults between May 10-13.