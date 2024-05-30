Ticketmaster customer data accessed in cyber attack – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ticketmaster customer data accessed in cyber attack – reports

By Press Association
Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack, with hackers allegedly stealing the personal details of more than half a billion customers, it has been reported (Alamy/PA)
Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack, with hackers allegedly stealing the personal details of more than half a billion customers, it has been reported (Alamy/PA)

Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack, with hackers allegedly stealing the personal details of more than half a billion customers, it has been reported.

The ShinyHunters hacking group is said to be demanding around £400,000 in a ransom payment to prevent the data being sold on the dark web.

According to reports, authorities in Australia and the US are engaging with Ticketmaster to understand and respond to the incident, with the hackers said to have gained access to the names, address, phone numbers and partial payments details of 560 million of the site’s customers.

Ticketmaster has not yet publicly confirmed the breach.

The online ticket sales platform, and its parent company, Live Nation, have been approached for comment.

Anthony Young, chief executive of UK cybersecurity firm Bridewell, said the incident should serve as a “wake-up call” to all firms to prioritise data protection in the face of the growing threat of cyber attacks.

“Ticketmaster reportedly falling victim to a data breach highlights the growing threat that large-scale cyber attacks pose to widely-used services,” he said.

“This breach, attributed to a hacker collective demanding a substantial six-figure ransom, signifies severe financial implications for companies.

“Bridewell’s recent research into critical national infrastructure organisations reveals that the average financial loss from ransomware attacks is nearly £300,000.

“However, the consequences extend beyond monetary loss. Operational disruption affects 42% of businesses, data loss impacts 39%, and reputational damage is a concern for 35% of those surveyed.

“Although Ticketmaster may not be classified as critical national infrastructure, the vast amount of personal data they manage globally has far-reaching implications. With an estimated 560 million people potentially affected, this is a disruptive breach and a stark reminder of the importance of fortifying cyber defences.

“It should be a wake-up call for all organisations to prioritise the protection of their data and systems against such pervasive threats. Especially high-profile organisations with a large number of users and customers, which make significant targets.”