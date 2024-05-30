FTSE 100 edges higher after slow start to the week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE 100 edges higher after slow start to the week

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 has clawed back some of its losses from a downbeat week (Nick Ansell/PA)
London's FTSE 100 has clawed back some of its losses from a downbeat week (Nick Ansell/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 has clawed back some of its losses from a downbeat week, with European investors in generally better spirits.

The UK’s top share index was up 47.98 points, or 0.59%, to 8,231.05.

Auto Trader was the biggest riser of the day, with shares soaring by 15% after the online marketplace revealed higher yearly profits.

The firm said that it was benefiting from strong levels of demand across both new and used car markets, with second-hand cars continuing to sell faster than before the pandemic.

It helped lift the FTSE 100 higher on Thursday, with retailers Frasers Group, JD Sports and Burberry also making gains.

Elsewhere for top indices in Europe, Germany’s Dax moved 0.13% higher and France’s Cac rose by 0.55%.

It was a weaker start to trading across the pond with the US’s S&P down about 0.4% and Dow Jones down 0.9% by the time European markets closed.

The latest inflation data is set to be the released in the US on Friday, which will be watched closely by investors looking for clues as to when the central bank can begin cutting interest rates.

The Federal Reserve previously said it was not prepared to reduce interest rates until there are clear signs that inflationary pressures have diminished.

Meanwhile, the pound was up about 0.3% against the US dollar at 1.2737, and more or less flat against the euro at 1.1753.

The price of Brent crude oil fell by 1.5% to 82.35 US dollars per barrel.

Dr Martens profit
Dr Martens said it was hoping to save up to £25 million in the coming financial year after seeing its profits shrink (Tim Ireland/PA)

In other company news, shares in National World moved higher during the day but dipped into the red in the afternoon, after updating shareholders on its sales performance.

The newspaper group said that its total revenues jumped by nearly a fifth over the latest year, compared with the previous year, as it steams ahead with plans to automate parts of its production processes.

Its share price closed 1.25% lower after rising by about 6% during the day.

Elsewhere, Dr Martens announced a swathe of cost-cutting plans as it revealed its profit slumped by more than 40% in the latest year.

The bootmaker hopes to save up to £25 million in the coming financial year, which will come from actions to make it more efficient.

The results were largely expected by the group so it did not have a big impact on its share price, which ticked up by 0.1% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Auto Trader, up 94.4p to 825p, Ocado, up 23.4p to 383.5p, Frasers, up 50p to 875p, JD Sports, up 7.1p to 133.8p, and St James’s Place, up 21p to 506p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Sage Group, down 44.5p to 1,015.5p, CocaCola HBC, down 94p to 2,640p, Antofagasta, down 65p to 2,205p, Severn Trent, down 47p to 2,336p, and Intertek, down 76p to 4,754p.