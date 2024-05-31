JD Sports profits slip despite ‘strong sales in challenging market’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JD Sports profits slip despite ‘strong sales in challenging market’

By Press Association
JD Sports hailed a strong performance for the past year despite a fall in profits (Yui Mok/PA)
JD Sports has hailed a “strong” performance in a “challenging market” over the past year, despite revealing a dip in profits.

The high street retailer said revenues increased 2.7% to £10.4 billion for the year to January 27, compared with the previous year.

The group was boosted by the opening of more than 200 shops, and plans to open a further 200 over the current financial year.

Its new stores have seen sales surpass expectations by around a fifth since opening to customers, JD Sports told investors.

However, it added that this was partly offset by disposals, after the company sold off five brands – Tessuti, Scotts, Choice, Giulio and Cricket – to rival Frasers Group.

Organic sales grew by 9%, with like-for-like growth of 3.8% for the year.

Nevertheless, its UK business was in decline, with an 8.3% slump in revenues to £3.51 billion as it was particularly affected by the group’s disposals.

Footwear continued to drive growth for the retailer, with an 8.2% rise in sales, offsetting a fall in demand for apparel after milder weather over the autumn and winter had weighed on jackets and coats.

JD Sports also reported a pre-tax profit before adjusting items of £912.4 million for the year, slipping by 8% on the previous year.

It said this was linked to lower revenues over the second half of the year and investments designed to help the business in the longer term.

Regis Schultz, chief executive officer, said: “This strong revenue performance was delivered in a challenging market, particularly through our peak trading period.

“We have started the new financial year with Q1 in line with our expectations in a volatile market and we are on track to deliver our profit guidance for the full year.”