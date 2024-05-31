End of the road for Credit Suisse as UBS completes historic merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
End of the road for Credit Suisse as UBS completes historic merger

By Press Association
Swiss banking giant UBS has completed its takeover of Credit Suisse (Alamy/PA)
Swiss banking giant UBS has completed its takeover of Credit Suisse, marking the end of the road for the failed lender which has formally ceased to exist.

UBS said on Friday that it had achieved a “significant milestone” in merging the two businesses.

Credit Suisse was rescued by the rival Switzerland-based bank in March last year in a deal worth 3.25 billion US dollars (£2.6 billion).

It was a major takeover of the stricken bank which was trying to turn around its fortunes but had seen its share price tank over a matter of days.

Its finances had been worn down over several years and it recorded heavy losses in the lead up to its demise, facing volatility in the financial markets and a surge of customers withdrawing money.

It was also embroiled in a string of fraud and misconduct scandals.

City of London stock
UBS said completing the merger with Credit Suisse marked a ‘significant milestone’ (Yui Mok/PA)

UBS has taken steps since the takeover to trim down significantly Credit Suisse’s investment bank which was said to have “cultural issues”.

It has been driving significant cost-cutting since the takeover, and earlier this raised its cost-saving target to 13 billion US dollars (£10.2 billion) by the end of 2026.

The former boss of Credit Suisse, Ulrich Korner, is set to step away from the newly combined bank later this year.

UBS’s chief executive Sergio Ermotti said the merger was “critical to facilitating the migration of clients onto UBS platforms”.

While customers of the now-defunct Credit Suisse have automatically become UBS customers, some will temporarily keep using Credit Suisse platforms to interact with UBS.

Meanwhile, the merger of the two Swiss divisions is still going ahead and is expected to complete between July and September.