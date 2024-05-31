UK stocks rise amid fresh global inflation data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK stocks rise amid fresh global inflation data

By Press Association
UK stock markets outperformed European peers on Friday (John Stillwell/PA)
UK stock markets outperformed European peers on Friday (John Stillwell/PA)

UK stock markets outperformed European peers on Friday as fresh data from the US showed inflation in the world’s largest economy was continuing to cool.

The FTSE 100, which is largely internationally-focused, moved 44.33 points higher, or 0.54%, to close at 8,275.38.

The top UK index was boosted by gains for utilities companies, with National Grid, Centrica, Severn Trent and United Utilities among the biggest risers of the day.

It was a busy day for global economics news with new inflation data coming from the US, Eurozone and France on Friday.

Across the pond, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure remained unchanged last month, while the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index slowed during April.

“After the mixed trading of recent weeks investors were glad to see the slowdown in core PCE, which provided a boost for beleaguered equities,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

“While it leaves expectations around the June Fed meeting unchanged, it at least allays some worries that an interest rate hike was becoming more likely.

“However, inflation figures from France and the Eurozone were hotter than expected, signalling that the battle against inflation is far from over.”

Inflation in the Eurozone rose slightly to 2.6% in May, compared with 2.4% in April, according to new official figures for the 20 countries that use the euro.

Germany’s top share index, the Dax, closed in the red down 0.07%, while France’s Cac 40 rose by 0.18%.

The US’s S&P 500 was down 0.5% by the time European markets closed, while Dow Jones was up 0.15%.

The pound was down 0.1% against the US dollar at 1.272, and down 0.2% against the euro at 1.173.

In company news, shares in JD Sports slipped after the sportswear retailer revealed its annual profits dipped by 8% on the previous year.

It continued to face a challenging market, and linked the lower profits to lower revenues over the second half of the year and investments designed to help the business in the longer term. Shares in JD closed 4.7% lower.

Frasers Group said it had raised its stake in Hugo Boss after the German fashion brand last month warned of weak luxury demand in China and poor consumer confidence in the US.

The latest investment brings Frasers’ total share in the company to £305 million, adding to the retail conglomerate’s string of investments alongside owning Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels. Shares in Frasers were 0.7% higher at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were National Grid, up 38p to 881p, Centrica, up 3.45p to 142.6p, Severn Trent, up 54p to 2,390p, United Utilities, up 21p to 1,024p, and Whitbread, up 55p to 2,964p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 6.3p to 127.5p, AB Foods, down 110p to 2,550p, Ocado Group, down 9.9p to 373.6p, Burberry Group, down 19p to 1,035p, and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, down 140p to 8,910p.