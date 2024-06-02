Pub group Liberation posts 20% sales jump amid accommodation expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pub group Liberation posts 20% sales jump amid accommodation expansion

By Press Association
Pub group Liberation is expanding its accommodation operation amid a jump in sales (Liberation/PA)
Pub owner Liberation Group has revealed a jump in sales, boosted by growing demand for its accommodation business.

Bosses at the hospitality firm said it has benefited from customers moving to its “high quality” pubs with rooms following price hikes by a number of budget and mid-range competitors.

Liberation, which runs more than 130 sites, has also launched its Butcombe Boutique Inns offering amid hopes to grow its accommodation business further.

The company, which is focused in southern England, reported that revenues grew by 20% to £144.4 million over the year to January 7.

It added that like-for-like earnings across its managed pub business grew by 19% year-on-year.

The firm, which is owned by Caledonia Private Capital, was partly aided by its acquisition of 22-strong pub operator Cirrus in December 2022.

The company said its UK managed pub business saw like-for-like growth 8%, with a 11.6% increase within accommodation.

It added that sales have continued to grow in more recent months, with a 6.5% like-for-like increase over the 13 weeks to April 27.

Liberation said it believes its focus on high occupancy levels for sites with rooms has also helped to bolster its food and drink trade.

Jonathan Lawson, chief executive officer of the group, told the PA news agency that investment into its accommodation has supported growth across the whole company.

He said: “Demand has been really strong for rooms across our pubs.

“We have been prudent with our pricing and seen really strong occupancy.

“I think there are definitely people who have seen some in the more-budget hotel space increase prices and make the decision to pay slightly more for a really high quality stay.”

Mr Lawson said the group has over 400 rooms across its current operation and sees an opportunity to increase this to around 700 within its current estate through conversions and new developments on existing sites.

“Looking forward, we remain optimistic for the year ahead as we start to see a calmer cost environment and are excited by the plans that we have for growing the existing business.

“In accommodation, we have progressed rapidly in the last five years and the launch of Butcombe Boutique Inns presents an exciting next step.”