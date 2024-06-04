Mission Group mulls over higher takeover approach from rival Brave Bison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mission Group mulls over higher takeover approach from rival Brave Bison

By Press Association
Digital marketing firm Mission Group has said it is considering a £32.3 million takeover approach from rival Brave Bison (PA)
Digital marketing firm Mission Group has said it is considering a £32.3 million takeover approach from rival Brave Bison (PA)

Digital marketing firm Mission Group has said it is considering a higher £32.3 million takeover approach from rival Brave Bison but revealed its initial view is that the proposal is still unlikely to get its backing.

Brave Bison, which owns the Social Chain agency founded by Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, said on Monday that it had put forward an increased possible bid worth around 35.1p per Mission share on May 25 after its first approach was rejected.

The new proposal suggests giving Mission shareholders about a 50% holding in the newly formed company and would offer a partial cash alternative of up to 50% of the offer price.

It is an increase on the initial potential all-stock offer put forward by Brave Bison, which was worth around 29p a share, valuing fellow Aim-listed rival Mission Group at about £27 million.

But Mission Group said the latest takeover tilt may still be inadequate.

Mission Group said: “The board’s preliminary view is the revised possible offer does not reflect Mission’s contribution to the proposed combined group.”

It added that the group and its advisers are “evaluating the revised possible offer and a further announcement will be made in due course”.

Mission’s board unanimously rebuffed the first approach, which it said was “opportunistic and significantly undervalues the group and its prospects”.

Brave Bison – which last year bought Social Chain – has until June 9 to make a firm offer for Mission Group or walk away under City Takeover Panel rules.

But Brave Bison said on Monday that unless the deadline is extended, it “does not believe the possible offer can be progressed further and is seeking an extension to the offer deadline to facilitate a constructive discussion between the parties”.

Brave Bison is backed by billionaire and former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Michael Ashcroft, who has a stake of more than 20% in the group.

Mission employs more than 1,100 staff and creates digital marketing materials for firms including Google, Porsche, Kinder and Speedo.

Brave Bison said on revealing its initial bid plans last month that a tie-up between the pair would create one of the UK’s largest independent digital marketing agencies on Aim, a combined group with sales of around £120 million and underlying earnings of about £14 million.

It said the enlarged group would be headed by brothers Oliver and Theo Green, executive chairman and chief growth officer of Brave Bison, who took over the company in 2020.

Brave Bison, which operates across nine countries, has previously said that a takeover would strengthen Mission’s balance sheet, claiming that Mission has loans and “certain overdue creditors” totalling around £30 million, which it said were repayable within two years.