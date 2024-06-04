‘Super-ATM’ multi-bank deposit service being trialled

An initiative where people can use a “super-ATM” to make deposits with multiple banks is being trialled.

The first machine is up and running in Atherstone in Warwickshire and further ATMs will also be trialled, according to Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to help plug gaps in cash access.

The machines will offer access to cash services such as withdrawals and balance inquiries. They will also enable free cash deposits to customers of Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank.

More banks are expected to be added soon, according to Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company owned and funded by major banks.

The machines are connected to the Link ATM network and have been set up in partnership with ATM providers NCR Atleos and NoteMachine.

Deposit machines are among the solutions being trialled by Cash Access UK to improve deposit services.

Cash Access UK chief executive Gareth Oakley said: “Access to deposit-taking ATMs is vital for cash-reliant UK consumers struggling to access basic banking services and it’s just as important that businesses who accept cash can bank it too.”

National chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Martin McTague said: “The decline of the bank branch network has left many without vital services, in particular the ability for small business owners to deposit takings for the day safely without shutting the small business early or travelling for miles.

“The ability to deposit in a super-ATM that works for multiple banks is an important innovation and could make a real difference alongside the accelerated rollout of banking hubs and maintenance of Post Office counters.”