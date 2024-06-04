Standard Chartered faces fresh claims of handling payments for terror groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Standard Chartered faces fresh claims of handling payments for terror groups

By Press Association
British bank Standard Chartered is facing fresh allegations that it facilitated billions of dollars worth of banking transactions for Iran and terrorist groups, in new court documents filed in the US (Finsbury/PA)
British bank Standard Chartered is facing fresh allegations that it facilitated billions of dollars worth of banking transactions for Iran and terrorist groups, in new court documents filed in the US.

Whistleblowers – including a former executive at the bank, Julian Knight – are attempting to reopen a case against Standard Chartered with what they claim is newly uncovered evidence showing that the bank violated US and international sanctions against Iran.

The London-listed banking giant, which focuses its operations in Asian markets, said the claims are “fabricated” and underpinned by “false allegations”.

The bank avoided prosecution in the US in 2012 when the UK Government intervened on its behalf, but it has faced a long-running court battle in the years since.

The whistleblowers are now accusing the US government of committing a “colossal fraud on this court” over the thoroughness of its investigation into the alleged sanctions violations in 2012 and 2013.

In a court document filed in New York on Friday, new allegations based on freshly-analysed data claim that Standard Chartered “facilitated many billions of dollars in banking transactions for Iran, numerous international terror groups, and the front companies for those groups”.

It names Hamas, Hezbollah, the Taliban and al Qaida among the groups the bank allegedly funded.

The whistleblowers, filing under the name Brutus Trading, claim they have identified 100 billion US dollars (£77.4 billion) worth of transactions between Standard Chartered and Iranian-related clients.

“With the assistance of forensic data analysis, Brutus was only recently able to reveal or ‘decloak’ countless illegal transactions that were hidden deep in the bank’s electronic spreadsheets, which Brutus gave to the government,” the document filed on Friday read.

“One cannot overstate the significance of that discovery.”

They now want to reverse the previous dismissal of their claims and revive the lawsuit.

Standard Chartered said the filings are “another attempt to use fabricated claims against the bank, following previous unsuccessful attempts”.

A spokesman said: “The false allegations underpinning it have been thoroughly discredited by the US authorities who undertook a comprehensive investigation into the claims and said they were ‘meritless’ and did not show any violations of US sanctions.

“We are confident the courts will reject these claims, as they have already done repeatedly.”