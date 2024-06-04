FTSE 100 drifts amid oil price slump and weak US jobs data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 drifts amid oil price slump and weak US jobs data

By Press Association
The City of London and Canary Wharf as seen from Primrose Hill, London.(Jonathan Brady/PA)
The City of London and Canary Wharf as seen from Primrose Hill, London.(Jonathan Brady/PA)

London’s top financial index slipped on Tuesday amid a drag from slumping oil and metal prices.

Stocks in the Capital reduced their losses early in the afternoon but dropped back before the close in the face of weak US jobs data.

The FTSE 100 finished 30.71 points, or 0.37%, lower to end the day at 8,232.04.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 1.62% to 76.08 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said: “Brent crude has continued its slide downwards today, which suppressed energy giants BP, Shell, Ithaca and Harbour Energy on London markets.

“The trajectory bodes well for motorists who will be hoping for the price at the pump to respond as swiftly on the way down as it usually does when prices go up.

“It’s also a cooling breeze for UK inflation and with OPEC+ ramping up production it should be a boon to low-cost airlines like EasyJet, which has enjoyed another good day on the FTSE 100.”

In the US, sentiment was knocked by a fall in job openings to their lowest level for three years.

Across the Channel, the German Dax index was down 1.02% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended down 0.75%.

Meanwhile, sterling edged lower following its recent strong spell against the dollar.

The pound was down 0.13% at 1.278 US dollars and was up 0.11% at 1.175 euro at market close in London.

In company news, Standard Chartered finished the session firmly lower amid fresh allegations that it facilitated billions of dollars worth of banking transactions for Iran and terrorist groups, from new court documents filed in the US.

Whistle-blowers are attempting to reopen a case against Standard Chartered with what they claim is newly uncovered evidence showing that the bank violated US and international sanctions against Iran.

The London-listed banking giant, which focuses its operations in Asian markets, said the claims are “fabricated” and underpinned by “false allegations”. Nevertheless, shares dropped by 5.31% to 735.2p as a result.

British American Tobacco (BAT) was in the red after the tobacco giant warned that waning cigarette sales in the US and the rise of illegal disposable vapes could affect its financial performance this year.

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill maker said that the economic environment was showing signs of recovery but American consumers remain stretched.

Shares in the company finished down 0.53% at 2,422p.

GSK recovered some ground after the firm saw a heavy sell-off on Monday due to a Delaware judge allowing more than 70,000 lawsuits to move forward alleging its discontinued Zantac drug caused cancer.

It disagreed with the ruling and vowed to immediately appeal but shares dropped almost a tenth on Monday as a result. However, they lifted by 1.06% to 1,615p on Tuesday as some investors bought into the stock.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were National Grid, up 25.8p at 911.8p, Melrose Industries, up 15p at 629.2p, Halma, up 50p at 2,290p, EasyJet up 10.1p at 485.5p, and Severn Trent, up 49p at 2,406p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 48p to 568.5p, Ocado, down 29p to 353.7p, Standard Chartered, down 41.2p to 735.2p, St James’s Place, down 21p to 502p, and Anglo American, down 99.5p to 2,403.5p.