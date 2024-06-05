WH Smith bullish over summer season as travel sales continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

WH Smith bullish over summer season as travel sales continue to rise

By Press Association
Retailer WH Smith has said it is well set for the peak summer holiday season as buoyant sales across its travel sites continue to offset slower trading in its high street arm (Philip Toscano/PA)
Retailer WH Smith has said it is well set for the peak summer holiday season as buoyant sales across its travel sites continue to offset slower trading in its high street arm.

The group posted like-for-like sales growth of 4% for the 13 weeks to June 1, with a 5% rise across global travel stores and a 1% drop for its high street business.

But the figures showed a slowdown from the 15% sales growth notched up in the first half across its travel shops based in railway stations, airports and hospitals worldwide.

The group is coming up against strong comparatives from a year earlier, when trading was boosted by the rebound in global travel following the pandemic.

WH Smith said that, while sales fell overall across its UK high street business, including online, its bricks and mortar stores “performed well”, with like-for-like revenues flat over the third quarter.

It recently unveiled the next tranche of Toys R Us shops to launch within its stores over the summer as part of a tie-up with the children’s chain.

WH Smith said it has opened five Toys R Us shop-in-shops within stores and is on track to open another 25 by the end of August.

It said: “The group is well positioned as we enter our peak summer trading period.

“Good trading momentum continues across all three travel divisions and we are in a strong position to capitalise on substantial growth opportunities across our markets.”

WH Smith said its aim to become a “one-stop-shop” for travel essentials is continuing to bear fruit, with UK travel site sales up 8% on a comparable store basis.

This includes growth of 8% in airports, 14% in hospitals and 8% in railway stations.

Like-for-like travel sales remained flat across its North American chain and were 7% higher in the rest of the world division, but, stripping out currency effects, total sales were 5% and 16% higher across these businesses respectively.