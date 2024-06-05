Budget retailer B&M enjoys higher sales after opening nearly 50 new stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Budget retailer B&M enjoys higher sales after opening nearly 50 new stores

By Press Association
Budget retailer B&M is planning to roll out hundreds of new stores across the UK (B&M/PA)
Budget retailer B&M is planning to roll out hundreds of new stores across the UK after seeing its yearly sales grow as cash-squeezed consumers hunted for deals.

B&M European Value Retail, which sells a range of household products, DIY, food and clothing, said the past year was a turning point in its ambitious expansion plans.

Total group revenues jumped by a 10th in the year to the end of March, compared with the previous year, the company reported.

On a like-for-like basis, which strips out the impact of new store openings, sales across the UK increased by 3.7% versus 2023.

B&M said this was driven by a higher volume of sales – meaning more products were bought – and its competitive pricing.

The group’s annual pre-tax profit was £498 million, up 14% from the £436 million reported last year.

B&M said it had “strict cost control” across the business, including its head office size and warehouses, which had helped improve profits.

The chain is targeting opening at least 1,200 stores in the country over time, up from its previous target of 950.

It currently has 741 UK stores and opened 47 new sites in the latest financial year.

“The success of our new stores, our continued volume growth and improved sales densities show that we are as competitive as ever and we have plenty of runway ahead,” chief executive Alex Russo said.

“We are well set for the year ahead,” he added, with the firm maintaining a “laser focus on low prices”.