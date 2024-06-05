British Gas owner sees supply arm hitting targets two years early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Gas owner sees supply arm hitting targets two years early

By Press Association
Centrica said its retail supply and optimisation businesses would hit their ‘medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit’ range in 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Centrica said its retail supply and optimisation businesses would hit their 'medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit' range in 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

British Gas owner Centrica has said its household supply arm will be back to a “sustainable” level of profit in 2024, two years earlier than planned, as energy markets begin to return to normal.

The energy giant, which is holding its annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, cheered a “more normalised external environment” as energy markets recover after the crisis and price shock caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Centrica said its retail supply and optimisation businesses would hit their “medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit” range in 2024, two years ahead of target.

Chris O’Shea of Centrica speaking to the media in 2023
Chris O’Shea’s £8.2 million pay packet is likely to be under scrutiny at the AGM (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The group is aiming for operating profits of between £150 million and £250 million in its British Gas residential energy supply arm.

Its British Gas services and solutions business is also forecast to see an improved financial performance this year, as it recovers towards a sustainable earnings goal of between £100 million and £200 million, according to the group.

Overall, the group said it was on track with expectations so far this year, although profitability will be “strongly weighted” to the first half as normal.

Despite this, shares in the group fell 4% in early trading on Wednesday.

Its AGM in Glasgow on Wednesday could see the group face a showdown with investors over boss Chris O’Shea’s £8.2 million pay packet.

Mr O’Shea said earlier this year there was “no point” trying to justify his salary, which sparked controversy as households across the UK suffered amid painfully high energy bills.

The group then revealed in March that his pay soared by close to £4 million in 2023, up from £4.5 million in 2022, as he landed around £1.4 million in annual bonuses and £5.9 million in potential longer-term share awards, on top of an £810,000 salary.

Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (Pirc), the shareholder advisory group, has said it believes investors should vote against Mr O’Shea’s pay package for 2023 at the AGM.