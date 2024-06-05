TikTok cyber attack targets ‘high-profile’ users

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok cyber attack targets ‘high-profile’ users

By Press Association
The video-sharing platform said it had moved in response to a ‘potential exploit’ (PA)
TikTok has confirmed it has taken steps to stop a cyber attack targeting high-profile accounts, said to include those of Paris Hilton and news organisation CNN.

The video-sharing platform said it had moved in response to a “potential exploit” and had taken measures to “prevent it from happening in the future”, and was working with those affected to restore access to their account if needed.

On Tuesday night, TikTok told the Associated Press (AP) that the attack had taken place through its direct messaging (DM) feature, but did not share further details on how it was carried out.

A spokesperson for the social media giant told AP that its security team had been recently alerted to “malicious actors targeting CNN’s TikTok account” and the tech firm was working with CNN to restore access and add “enhanced security measures” to protect it.

TikTok said it was “dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the platform”, that it would “continue to monitor for any further inauthentic activity” and that it was still investigating the “potential exploit”.

The company did not name the other affected accounts, other than to note that the account of socialite and reality TV star Hilton was targeted but not compromised.

In a further statement to the PA news agency on Wednesday, a TikTok spokesperson said: “Our security team is aware of a potential exploit targeting a number of high-profile accounts.

“We have taken measures to stop this attack and prevent it from happening in the future.

“We’re working directly with affected account owners to restore access, if needed.”

TikTok, whose parent company is China-based ByteDance, is facing a ban in the US unless it is sold in the coming months, over fears for the security of users’ data because of the platform’s connection to China.

The app has been banned from Government devices in the UK over similar concerns.

But the app has still become a key battleground ahead of the elections in both the US and the UK, with Donald Trump joining the platform earlier this month – despite previously attempting to ban the app when US president – while both the Conservatives and Labour have taken to the platform regularly since the General Election was called for July 4.