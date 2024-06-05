Average car insurance cost for newly-passed 17-year-old driver ‘tops £3,000’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average car insurance cost for newly-passed 17-year-old driver ‘tops £3,000’

By Press Association
A 17-year-old who has just passed their driving test faces paying £3,075 on average for their insurance, data from Compare the Market (Rui Vieira/PA)
A 17-year-old who has just passed their driving test faces paying £3,075 on average for their insurance, data from a website indicates.

This is a £1,071 increase on the typical cost of car insurance for a 17-year-old last year, which was £2,004, Compare the Market said.

The website compared quotes for March 2024 with March 2023, based on its customers’ searches and the quotes generated.

Average quotes are lower for new drivers who are slightly older, the research found.

The average premium this year for a 22-year-old who has just passed their test was put at £2,503. For a 27-year-old who has just passed their test, the typical price was £1,986.

Across all ages, the average cost of car insurance for a driver with a provisional licence was £726, increasing to £2,731 when a driver passes their test and receives a full licence.

Car insurance is more expensive when drivers pass their test because they are no longer being supervised by an experienced driver – but the cost of car insurance is £771 cheaper after a motorist has earned a year of driving experience, the website said.

Julie Daniels, a motor insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “The significant increase in the cost of car insurance could make driving prohibitively expensive for lots of teenagers.

“Newly-passed 17-year-olds must now pay more than £3,000 on average for their first year’s car insurance. This will put substantial strain on their or their parents’ finances.

“However, premiums for new motorists with no claims should then hopefully fall in subsequent years.”

She added: “As the cost of car insurance continues to increase, it may force some potential young motorists to delay learning to drive.

“For those eager to get on the road sooner, choosing a telematics policy may be a good option for some young motorists, whose premium could be reduced if they demonstrate they are a safe driver.”

An Association of British Insurers (ABI) spokesperson said: “Insurers appreciate the freedom and independence that driving offers young people. However, insurance will always reflect the risk and younger drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents, with drivers aged 17-24 making up 7% of licence holders but being involved in nearly 24% of fatal and serious crashes.

“Motor insurers have been facing significant cost pressures in recent years, with an EY study estimating that in 2023 for every £1 received in premiums, insurers paid out £1.14 in claims and expenses.

“However, the industry is committed to doing all it can to support motorists and we have published a 10-point plan which sets out steps that the industry and government can take to tackle insurance costs for all drivers, including a call to introduce graduated driver licencing to improve road safety.

“Young drivers looking to manage their motor insurance costs should speak to their insurer to see what options might be available to help them, such as considering telematics or an approved driving course.”