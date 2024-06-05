More people pawning jewellery amid lack of quick credit options, Ramsdens says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More people pawning jewellery amid lack of quick credit options, Ramsdens says

By Press Association
More people are pawning jewellery amid a lack of quick credit options, Ramsdens said (Ramsdens/PA)
More people have been selling or pawning their jewellery or watches amid higher gold prices and a lack of short-term credit alternatives, retailer and lender Ramsdens has said.

The company, which has 167 stores across the UK, revealed higher profits in recent months.

This was partly driven by a 15% surge in profits from its pawnbroking service.

Pawnbroking allows people to take out a loan against the value of a piece of jewellery or a watch, and if they cannot repay the loan then the pawnbroker sells the item they pledge.

The loans accrue interest on a daily basis and Ramsdens charges an annual percentage rate (APR) of about 154% for a six-month loan.

Chief executive Peter Kenyon told the PA news agency: “Pawnbroking has grown because of the lack of alternative finance providers.

“If you want to borrow £200 you used to be able to get credit, which has been decimated, or payday lending when it was seen as reputable.

“You’ve seen growth in the likes of Klarna, “buy now pay later”, and credit unions, but if you’ve got an asset to pledge then pawnbroking is a good solution for a short-term need.”

The average loan is £180, typically amounting to a “couple of rings” that are pledged by customers in need of cash.

Mr Kenyon said people are not pledging “life-changing” amounts, but that many customers turn to pawnbroking if they need “help through cashflow difficulty”.

Ramsdens said demand for premium watches had started to improve in recent months (Ramsdens/PA)

Meanwhile, Ramsdens also benefited from growing demand for its precious metals business.

Ramsdens buys unwanted jewellery or gold from customers and then either sells it in stores or online, or to a bullion dealer.

Gross profits from the service hit £5 million in the six months to the end of March, up from £4 million the same period a year ago.

Higher gold prices, and subsequent media reports encouraging more customers to sell theirs, has boosted the amount of gold being bought and sold by the firm.

The average nine-carat gold price was £19.45 per gram in the latest period, up from £18.25 last year.

There was slower growth for Ramsdens’ retail arm, through which it sells new and second-hand jewellery and premium watches, with profits edging up by 6%.

Stronger demand for preowned jewellery partially offset declining revenues from premium watch sales.

But Mr Kenyon said that demand for premium watches – which includes brands such as Rolex and Cartier – had started to improve in recent months as prices began to normalise.

“Some watches were selling for £30,000 12 months ago, and they’re now £20,000,” the chief said.

The company’s total pre-tax profit grew by 8% to £4 million over the half-year, and it said it expects to further grow its profitability in the months ahead.