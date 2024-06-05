Investors write to Amazon over Coventry union response concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investors write to Amazon over Coventry union response concerns

By Press Association
Members of the GMB union on the picket line stand in front of a freight lorry outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
Dozens of investors have written to Amazon raising concerns over the retail giant’s alleged response to trade union membership at its Coventry warehouse.

CCLA Investment Management has sent the letter as part of a group of 50 investors and advisors, including Nest and Storebrand, in defence of worker bargaining rights.

The investors have urged Amazon to prove that they are implementing their Global Human Rights Principles in the letter.

Industrial strike
Amazon staff members have held industrial action at the Coventry warehouse over the past year (Jacob King/PA)

It comes after the GMB union launched legal action against Amazon in April over its long-running battle for recognition at the Coventry site.

The union accused Amazon of posting anti-union messages on message boards and claimed that workers were called into lengthy meetings where managers were critical of unions.

Amazon said it does not believe “there is any merit” in the legal action.

The group of investors said in the letter they believe Amazon’s alleged actions are “misaligned” with the company’s stated approach to human rights.

The have also asked Amazon for an explanation on its approach for respecting the rights of freedom of association and collective bargaining.

It also comes after a number of shareholders also raised similar concerns at a vote at Amazon’s annual general meeting earlier this year.

Peter Hugh Smith, CCLA chief executive, said: “As an investor in Amazon, we want to do the right thing – both by our clients who expect us to be good stewards of their capital and by Amazon’s employees.

“In light of the countless media reports and allegations, and given two major ESG data providers have expressed concerns, questions from investors need to be answered.

“We want to see Amazon appoint a reputable third party to assess how they implement their human rights policies in UK fulfilment centres and to commit to rectifying any areas of non-conformance identified.

“The clock is ticking and it is time for Amazon to set the record straight.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “We agree that everyone has the right to choose to join a union, and that everyone also has the right to leave a union if they choose.

“Our employees told us how difficult it was to cancel their union membership so we provided information to help, through signs that always state that it’s an employee’s personal choice.

“Additionally, it is made clear to employees that attendance at meetings is entirely their choice too. We do not believe there is any merit in the legal action.”