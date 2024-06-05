British Gas owner avoids shareholder rebellion over chief’s £4m pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Gas owner avoids shareholder rebellion over chief’s £4m pay rise

By Press Association
Chris O’Shea, Centrica’s chief executive, got a nearly £4 million pay rise this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris O'Shea, Centrica's chief executive, got a nearly £4 million pay rise this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Shareholders in British Gas owner Centrica have approved a nearly £4 million pay rise for its chief executive, despite him saying he could not justify a previous, smaller pay deal last year.

Chris O’Shea’s pay package for 2023 is £8.2 million, consisting of an £810,000 salary, a £1.4 million annual bonus and £5.9 million in long-term bonus, pension and benefits.

The deal represents nearly double his pay in 2022, which was £4.5 million.

Mr O’Shea said in January there was “no point” trying to justify his 2022 salary, which sparked controversy as households across the UK suffered amid painfully high energy bills.

Chris O’Shea of Centrica speaking to the media in 2023
Chris O’Shea’s £8.2 million pay packet faced little scrutiny at Centrica’s annual shareholder meeting (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He described his combination of salary, bonus and shares as “a huge amount of money” at the time, and said he was “incredibly fortunate”.

Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (Pirc), the shareholder advisory group, said it believed investors should vote against Mr O’Shea’s pay package for 2023 at the AGM.

But 90.1% of shareholders voted in favour of the pay rise, with 9.9% voting against.

Most of the increase comes from the chief executive’s long-term bonus, which rose mainly because of Centrica’s rising share price in the last three years.

Centrica’s adjusted profit fell to £2.8 billion before tax last year, compared with £3.2 billion the year before, the business revealed in February.

Its retail arm, which is mainly made up of British Gas, saw profit soar from £94 million in 2022 to £799 million last year.

Centrica shares are up over 14% in the last 12 months.

The company’s annual report said the pay rise was down to Centrica’s “continued improvements in underlying performance and substantial share price growth”.

Carol Arrowsmith, the chairwoman of Centrica’s remuneration committee, said earlier this year that the company needed to retain “high-performing executives who can lead this large and complex business”.

She added that his pay was “based on the terms he was appointed on”.

The structure of the deal “was approved by our shareholders, and it is consistent with similar companies,” Ms Arrowsmith added.

It comes after Centrica said its household supply arm will be back to a “sustainable” level of profit in 2024, two years earlier than planned, as energy markets begin to return to normal.

The energy giant cheered a “more normalised external environment” as energy markets recover after the crisis and price shock caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Energy regulator Ofgem announced in May that the average household energy bill is to fall by 7% from July due to falling wholesale costs.

The regulator dropped its price cap to £1,568 for a typical dual-fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales, a drop of £122 over the course of a year.