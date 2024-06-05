FTSE 100 rebounds with positive session after two days of losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 rebounds with positive session after two days of losses

By Press Association
The blue-chip index rose 25 points to 8257 on Wednesday, a 0.18% rise (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The FTSE 100 ticked up on Wednesday, rebounding from two consecutive days of losses.

The blue-chip index rose 25 points to 8257 on Wednesday, a 0.18% rise, with healthy gains for finance firm St James’s Place, as well as pharma companies AstraZeneca and GSK.

Fallers included B&M, JD Sports and British Gas owner Centrica, which said the year’s performance so far has been in line with expectations against a more normalised trading environment.

The rise came as new data showed growth in the UK’s services sector slowed last month as inflation in the sector dropped to its lowest for three years.

The S&P Global UK services PMI survey scored 52.9 in May, down from 55.0 in April. The reading was in line with predictions by economists but represents the slowest rate of expansion since November last year.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “The FTSE 100 had a see-saw session but managed to close the day higher.

“Miners and banks did their best to draw in the storm clouds but they only mustered up a light drizzle rather than a proper soaking.

“Pharma giants AstraZeneca and GSK came to the rescue and kept the blue-chip index in positive territory.”

Sterling fell against the dollar, down 0.021% at 1.276 US dollars as markets closed in London. It was 0.14% up against the euro, at 1.1753 euros.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax moved upwards, finishing 0.89% up, while France’s CAC 40 ended up 0.87%.

Stateside, the S&P 500 had a strong start at 0.68% up as markets closed in London, while the Dow Jones was up 0.16%.

In company news, budget retailer B&M said it is planning to roll out hundreds of new stores across the UK, after seeing its yearly sales grow as cash-squeezed consumers hunted for deals.

B&M European Value Retail, which sells a range of household products, DIY, food and clothing, said the past year was a turning point in its ambitious expansion plans.

Total group revenues jumped by a tenth in the year to the end of March, compared with the previous year, the company reported.

But shares fell 6.5% after it gave less clarity than expected on its outlook and “volume-led growth”.

Centrica said its household supply arm will be back to a “sustainable” level of profit in 2024, two years earlier than planned, as energy markets begin to return to normal.

The energy giant, which is holding its annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, cheered a “more normalised external environment” as energy markets recover after the crisis and price shock caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Centrica said its retail supply and optimisation businesses would hit their “medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit” range in 2024, two years ahead of target.

Shares fell 4.8% because shareholders believe the normalised market environment will lead to smaller profits.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was up 0.35% to 76.52 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, up 18p to 520p, Smith & Nephew, up 32.8p to 1028p, Rentokil, up 11p to 435p, Ocado, up 8.5p to 362.2p, and GSK, up 35.5p to 1650.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were B&M, down 39.8p to 506.6p, Centrica, down 6.85p to 135.4p, JD Sports, down 6p to 126.3p, Sainsburys, down 4.6p to 274p, and Lloyds, down 0.9p to 54.74p.