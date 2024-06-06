US software giant Salesforce to open AI centre in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US software giant Salesforce to open AI centre in London

By Press Association
The firm said the new centre would be an innovation space used to bring industry experts and businesses together to advance AI innovation (PA)
US software giant Salesforce has announced plans to open an AI centre in London, as part of a pledge to invest four billion dollars (£3.1bn) in AI in the UK over the next five years.

The firm said the new centre, based in the Blue Fin Building in Southwark, south London, would be an innovation space used to bring industry experts and businesses together to advance AI innovation.

The San Francisco-based company is best known for its customer relationship management software, but has pledged to invest billions into artificial intelligence in the years to come as the rapidly evolving technology continues to become more widely used in daily life.

“AI has the potential to drive major growth for UK businesses, with the UK AI market predicted to reach over one trillion dollars by 2035,” Salesforce UK and Ireland chief executive Zahra Bahrololoumi said.

“To realise this opportunity, industry-leading experts must work together to develop innovative solutions and overcome obstacles.

“By locating Salesforce’s first AI centre in London, we are sending a clear message to customers and partners on AI, we are deeply committed to working closely together so that you can reap the rewards of this transformative technology, while ensuring it is a force for good.”

Deputy mayor of London for business and growth, Howard Dawber, said: “London is fast becoming one of the most important centres of AI businesses in the world, and we warmly welcome the decision by Salesforce to launch its pioneering UK AI centre in the capital.”

“This new UK AI centre will bring industry experts together to innovate and collaborate.

“It will provide training for Londoners to access the jobs and opportunities of the future and boost our economy as we continue to work towards a fairer and better city for everyone.”

The announcement comes ahead of London Tech Week, which begins on June 10, the annual convention highlighting the city and wider UK as a technology hub.

Janet Coyle, managing director of Grow London at London and Partners, one of the founders of the annual convention, said: “Salesforce’s plans to open a new AI centre in London clearly shows how much the city is embracing the technology.

“We’re making some really good progress in AI research, aiming to be Europe’s top spot in it.

“And it’s not just my opinion. Our research shows that over three-quarters (77%) of decision makers at international AI companies consider London to be more supportive of AI development than other major AI hubs.”