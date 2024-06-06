US software giant Salesforce to open AI centre in London

US software giant Salesforce has announced plans to open an AI centre in London, as part of a pledge to invest four billion dollars (£3.1bn) in AI in the UK over the next five years.

The firm said the new centre, based in the Blue Fin Building in Southwark, south London, would be an innovation space used to bring industry experts and businesses together to advance AI innovation.

The San Francisco-based company is best known for its customer relationship management software, but has pledged to invest billions into artificial intelligence in the years to come as the rapidly evolving technology continues to become more widely used in daily life.

“AI has the potential to drive major growth for UK businesses, with the UK AI market predicted to reach over one trillion dollars by 2035,” Salesforce UK and Ireland chief executive Zahra Bahrololoumi said.

“To realise this opportunity, industry-leading experts must work together to develop innovative solutions and overcome obstacles.

“By locating Salesforce’s first AI centre in London, we are sending a clear message to customers and partners on AI, we are deeply committed to working closely together so that you can reap the rewards of this transformative technology, while ensuring it is a force for good.”

Deputy mayor of London for business and growth, Howard Dawber, said: “London is fast becoming one of the most important centres of AI businesses in the world, and we warmly welcome the decision by Salesforce to launch its pioneering UK AI centre in the capital.”

“This new UK AI centre will bring industry experts together to innovate and collaborate.

“It will provide training for Londoners to access the jobs and opportunities of the future and boost our economy as we continue to work towards a fairer and better city for everyone.”

The announcement comes ahead of London Tech Week, which begins on June 10, the annual convention highlighting the city and wider UK as a technology hub.

Janet Coyle, managing director of Grow London at London and Partners, one of the founders of the annual convention, said: “Salesforce’s plans to open a new AI centre in London clearly shows how much the city is embracing the technology.

“We’re making some really good progress in AI research, aiming to be Europe’s top spot in it.

“And it’s not just my opinion. Our research shows that over three-quarters (77%) of decision makers at international AI companies consider London to be more supportive of AI development than other major AI hubs.”