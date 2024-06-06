Former BT boss secures £3.7m final pay deal despite drop in profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former BT boss secures £3.7m final pay deal despite drop in profits

By Press Association
Philip Jansen was replaced as chief executive at the end of January after five years leading the company (BT Group/PA)
BT has revealed it handed former boss Philip Jansen a £3.7 million final pay package despite the telecoms giant revealing lower profits and extending its cost-cutting efforts.

Mr Jansen was replaced by Allison Kirkby as chief executive of BT at the end of January after five years leading the company.

The firm’s latest annual report revealed that the former boss’s total pay deal jumped by 25.8% to £3.72 million for the financial year to March 31.

Philip Jansen stepped down from BT at the end of January (BT/PA)

It came despite Mr Jansen receiving lower fixed pay – down to £1.11 million from £1.32 million a year earlier – after leaving the company 10 months into the financial year.

This included a £917,000 salary, as well as his pension allowance and benefits, which included £79,000 on the cost of a car and personal driver.

His higher pay package was driven by a jump in his bonus payments, with total variable pay rising to £2.6 million from £1.63 million a year earlier.

This included an annual cash bonus of £1.45 million and £1.15 million in shares through the firm’s restricted share plan.

Meanwhile, his replacement Ms Kirkby received £341,000 for the final two months of the financial year, including £25,000 for relocation.

Upon her appointment, BT said she will earn £1.1 million a year plus an annual bonus worth as much as double her salary depending on the firm’s performance.

BT’s chief finance officer Simon Lowth also received a higher pay deal for the year, up at £2.69 million for the past year from £1.95 million a year earlier.

The pay rises come despite BT recording a 31% drop in pre-tax profits to £1.18 billion for the year to March.

BT has also said it plans to cut costs by a further £3 billion over the coming years.