Boss of Magners maker C&C steps down after overseeing accounting failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Boss of Magners maker C&C steps down after overseeing accounting failures

By Press Association
Beer and cider maker C&C has announced its boss will be stepping down after just one year at the helm (C&C Group/PA)
Beer and cider maker C&C has announced its boss will be stepping down after just one year at the helm (C&C Group/PA)

Beer and cider maker C&C has announced its boss will be stepping down after just one year at the helm, after overseeing accounting errors which cost it millions of pounds.

Patrick McMahon will leave the role immediately, having stepped up from his position as finance chief to become the group’s chief executive in May last year.

The decision came after C&C said it had found failures in the company’s accounting and that opportunities had been missed to spot and address issues.

It flagged discrepancies in the inventory and balance sheet, which earlier this year were investigated by an independent accounting firm.

The brewer, which makes Bulmers, Magners and Tennent’s, last year revealed it took a hit after implementing a new software system at Matthew Clark and Bibendum, a British subsidiary.

This led to the departure of its previous chief executive, David Forde, who had overseen the implementation of the botched system.

On Friday, it said the accounting issues had cost it 17 million euros (£14.5 million) worth of adjustments to profits in previous years, and that there “will clearly be an impact” to its finances over the latest year.

Mr McMahon “acknowledges that the relevant shortcomings occurred at a time when he had overall responsibility for the group’s finance function”, and it is therefore “in the best interests of the group” for him to step down, C&C said.

C&C’s chairman and the former boss of pub group Marston’s, Ralph Findlay, has been appointed chief executive with immediate effect.

He will remain in the role for up to a year and a half, until a permanent successor is found.

Meanwhile, C&C revealed it swung to a loss over the latest financial year.

Its statutory pre-tax loss was £111 million for the year to the end of February, from a profit of £52 million the prior year.

It also reported weaker demand for its cider brand Magners, with the volume of sales tumbling by 18% across Britain year on year.

However, the company said it was having more success from Tennent’s and Bulmers, gaining a greater share of the market in Scotland and Ireland respectively.

It also reported a 24% jump in the volume of sales of its “premium” beer brands in Britain, which include Menabrea and Heverlee.

C&C said it was anticipating a boost from the upcoming Euro football tournament, with both England and Scotland taking part.

“Whilst we remain cautious about the consumer outlook for the year, the market dynamics indicate that consumers are seeking affordable treats including visits to pubs and restaurants,” the firm said.

Shares in C&C were down by about 8% on Friday.