Two-thirds of holidaymakers with a budget ‘bust it on most recent trip abroad’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Two-thirds of holidaymakers with a budget ‘bust it on most recent trip abroad’

By Press Association
Two-thirds (67%) of holidaymakers who set a budget for their most recent trip abroad bust it, overspending by more than £150 on average, Post Office Travel Money said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two-thirds (67%) of holidaymakers who set a budget for their most recent trip abroad bust it, overspending by more than £150 on average, Post Office Travel Money said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two-thirds (67%) of holidaymakers who set a budget for their most recent trip abroad bust it, overspending by more than £150 on average, a survey has found.

The typical overspend was put at around £155, according to the Post Office Travel Money holiday spending report.

Restaurant meals, shop and supermarket-bought food and drinks, and sightseeing trips were among the outgoings blamed for overspending.

Nearly four-fifths (78%) of people said they set a budget on their most recent overseas trip.

Families were particularly likely to have overspent, the survey indicated.

More than three-quarters (76%) of families set a budget for their last holiday but 73% overspent, by around £312 on average.

Back in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic and the cost-of-living squeeze, the typical overspend by families was £159.

Around two-thirds (68%) of families plan to travel abroad this year.

When holidaymakers who had previously visited destinations abroad were asked which they rated as good value, Greece came top, just pipping Spain and Portugal.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office, said: “The evidence provided by holidaymakers who have travelled abroad in recent years makes it clear that most people set inadequate budgets and end up overspending as a result.

“Given the rising concerns about resort costs, we urge holidaymakers to think back to the overall cost of their last holiday and set a budget based on that experience.”

More than 2,000 people from the UK were surveyed by Yonder in April for the research.