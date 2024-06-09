Tesco predicted to reveal ‘another strong quarter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco predicted to reveal ‘another strong quarter’

By Press Association
Tesco, the UK’s largest grocery firm, will update investors with a first quarter trading statement on Friday (PA)
Tesco is predicted to reveal “another strong quarter” next week as the supermarket giant seeks to maintain sales growth despite pressure from discounter rivals.

The UK’s largest grocery firm will update investors with a first quarter trading statement on Friday June 14.

Industry experts have predicted it will reveal another increase in sales for the period, with improving volumes of products bought by shoppers helping to offset the impact of easing inflation.

Analysts at Jefferies predicted it will report 4.3% growth across its UK and Ireland retail business for the three months to May.

A Tesco store worker with a customer
Tesco has grown its share of the UK grocery market over the past year, according to Kantar (Ben Stevens/Parsons Media/PA)

It would reflect a slight slowdown in growth, but this is largely expected because of the continued fall in the rate of inflation.

UK food and drink inflation peaked at 19% in March 2023, according the Office for National Statistics, but dropped to 2.9% in April this year as pressures from high energy prices and supply disruptions eased.

James Grzinic of Jefferies said the retailer is on track for “another strong quarter” after Kantar “pre-emptively published impressive relative sales performance by Tesco in the UK, despite UK food CPI (consumer price inflation) slowing”.

Kantar’s latest sector data indicated that Tesco has increased its share of the UK grocery market to 27.6% in May from 27.1% a year earlier.

The UK’s two largest grocers – Tesco and Sainsbury’s – have solidified their position in the market by investing in pricing in order to ensure customers do not switch to discounter rivals.

As a result, they have seen growth beyond that of Asda and Aldi over the past year.

Tesco revealed in April that its adjusted operating profit grew by almost 13% to £2.93 billion for the year to February on the back of the continued growth.

Last month, it said it would hand chief executive Ken Murphy a £9.93 million pay package for the past year, more than double what he received a year ago, after bonuses were boosted by the strong recent performance.

Analysts at Barclays added: “Recent market share data suggests that even if Tesco’s sales growth is slowing, its performance relative to the wider UK market continues to look very robust.

“If our forecasts are broadly correct then we would see this as a positive start to the year.”

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The group’s market-leading offering and market position means investors are cautiously optimistic.

“Clothing and home sales may prove trickier, despite Tesco’s efforts to streamline.

“The tougher environment is closely linked to the economic climate, and analysts would like some more details on demand expectations in the medium term.”