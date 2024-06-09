Post Office cash transactions set new record for second month in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Post Office cash transactions set new record for second month in a row

By Press Association
Cash transactions at Post Office branches have set new record high for the second month in a row (Rui Vieira/PA)
Cash transactions at Post Office branches have set new record high for the second month in a row (Rui Vieira/PA)

Cash transactions at Post Office branches have set new record high for the second month in a row.

Deposits and withdrawals totalled a record £3.57 billion in May, beating a previous record high set in April 2024, when the figure was £3.48 billion.

Personal cash deposits were up by 12% annually in May, while business cash deposits were broadly unchanged annually, the Post Office found.

The release of the figures follows the launch of new banknotes featuring a portrait of the King, on June 5.

King Charles III banknotes
Banknotes featuring the King’s portrait entered circulation on June 5 (Lucy North/PA)

The Post Office has an agreement with several banks, allowing people to make day-to-day banking transactions over its counters.

It recently partnered with Monzo and the Post Office said the partnership continues to contribute positively to the total value of cash deposits.

Ross Borkett, banking director at Post Office, said: “Millions of people continue to come to our branches every week as they are frequently the only place where people can do their everyday banking at a time that is convenient for them.”