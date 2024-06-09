NatWest’s virtual ‘assistant’ handling double the number of customer queries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

NatWest’s virtual ‘assistant’ handling double the number of customer queries

By Press Association
NatWest has doubled the number of queries it handles through its “digital assistant” Cora, as it prepares to deepen its use of generative artificial intelligence to speak to banking customers.

The UK banking giant is piloting a new version of its chatbot, dubbed Cora+, from Monday.

NatWest revealed the virtual chatbot handled 10.8 million queries over 2023, up from about five million in 2019.

  • Cancelling a transaction
  • Changing an address
  • Asking for a bank statement
  • Requesting a new bank card
  • Opening an ISA

The top five questions being asked via Cora are about

Major high street banks have been making strides in recent years to modernise their online and mobile banking services, which they say has coincided with fewer customers visiting their branches.

NatWest announced the closure of nearly 50 of its branches this year, after announcing more than 100 closures throughout 2023.

In May, it suffered outages affecting its online and mobile banking for about four hours, leaving customers unable to access their accounts.

NatWest said it is one of the first banks in the UK to deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) through a chatbot, which will enable it to have more human-like conversations with customers.

Generative AI is a more advanced form of automation whereby machines can create something completely new based on a vast set of data.

It means the chatbot can give more personalised responses to questions and direct people to more relevant links.

The bank is hoping Cora will be able to have even more human-like capabilities once it is fully rolled out, including making proactive suggestions about what a customer can do to manage their finances more effectively.

The system, which was created with IBM, will then store information and share it with a “human agent” who can step in if a customer needs more support.

David Lindberg, the boss of NatWest’s retail bank, said Cora+ will “transform the way our customers interact with us on their day-to-day banking needs”.

“Cora+ is better able to anticipate their needs, make suggestions and respond in a more ‘human’ way to questions,” he said.

NatWest’s chief executive Paul Thwaite last week said that he was focused on driving more automation across the bank, which could include reducing its reliance on call centres.