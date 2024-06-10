Vape maker Chill Brands launches fresh probe amid ‘defrauding’ claims

Vape and CBD firm Chill Brands has launched an investigation into two directors who it claims tried to “defraud” the business.

In a stock exchange update on Monday, Chill Brands alleged the executives transferred its website name and company money to themselves while the chief executive was suspended last month as part of a separate probe.

Chill Brands claimed in a statement that chief commercial officer Antonio Russo and chief operating officer Trevor Taylor were left in control of the company after it suspended its boss Callum Sommerton in April.

It alleged that during that time, the executives transferred the company’s Chill.com website to themselves without approval from the board.

The company also claimed the executives transferred nearly 400,000 US dollars (£314,000) from a company bank account to their own personal US bank accounts.

Chill Brands has been embroiled in controversy since it suspended Mr Sommerton in April “after allegations were raised around the use of inside information”.

An investigation into those allegations, run by law firm Fieldfisher, came to an end last week, after not enough evidence was found.

Mr Sommerton was reinstated as chief executive on June 4, and has retained Fieldfisher, alongside other legal advisers, to probe what happened while he was suspended.

Also on June 4, Chill Brands suspended shares and said its board was “unable to currently provide the market with an accurate update of its financial and trading position”.

It said this morning that it will not try to reopen share trading “until it is in a position to provide such an update”.

The June 10 statement alleged that while Mr Sommerton was suspended in May, Mr Russo and Mr Taylor “took preparatory steps” to transfer the company’s Chill.com website to themselves without approval from the board.

The statement claimed the domain eventually transferred to Mr Russo on May 31 without the board knowing.

It added that at a board meeting on June 3, ahead of a company general meeting on June 4 in which Mr Sommerton was reinstated, Mr Taylor proposed a motion to approve the transfer.

It said a vote of approval “was forced through, despite the objections of the company’s sole independent non-executive director”.

Chill Brands also claimed the cash transfer happened on June 3.

The firm said the payments were not approved by the board, and that it would try to recover the money “through all legal means available”.

Harry Chathli, non-executive chairman of Chill Brands, said: “We are totally shocked by the extent of destructive behaviour and actions of Mr Taylor and Mr Russo.

“It is evident that they have not acted in good faith and their actions have been motivated by self-interest rather than for the benefit of the company or its shareholders.

“The company has commenced an investigation to uncover if any professional advisers or persons had assisted them in their actions to defraud the business.”

“Shareholders can be assured that the current board will work unceasingly to ensure restoration of trading of shares and seek to regain the positive momentum achieved in the year to March 31 2024.”

Mr Russo and Mr Taylor have been approached for comment.