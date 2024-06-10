Average shelf life of a mortgage shrinks to just 15 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average shelf life of a mortgage shrinks to just 15 days

By Press Association
As lenders reviewed their mortgage ranges, which included repricing, launches and withdrawals, this led to the average shelf-life of a mortgage plummeting to 15 days, Moneyfacts said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The average shelf life of a mortgage has nearly halved in the space of a month, according to a financial information website.

At the start of June, the typical mortgage was spending 15 days on the market before being pulled from sale, declining sharply from an average of 28 days at the start of May, Moneyfacts found.

June’s figure is the shortest average time period recorded by the website since March. The lowest shelf-life average on Moneyfacts’ records was 12 days, recorded in July 2023.

The data was sourced from the first available day of each month.

While mortgages are typically spending less time on offer, the number of products to choose from has jumped to the highest level in more than 16 years.

Moneyfacts counted 6,629 options at the start of the month, the highest level since 6,760 deals were recorded in February 2008.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Lenders spent the first few weeks of May repricing, in reaction to a volatile swap rate market, but the latter end of the month was more subdued, around the time the Government announced there would be a general election in July.

“Despite the small uplift in rates, there was another rise in the overall product availability of residential mortgages, standing at its highest point in 16 years.

“As lenders reviewed their ranges, which included repricing, launches and withdrawals, the moves led to the average shelf-life of a mortgage plummeting to 15 days, down from 28 days at the start of May.

“Year-on-year the overall availability of mortgages has risen by 1,662 deals, and within that pool of products, there are 156 more at 90% loan-to-value (LTV) and 124 more at 95% LTV.

“These rises are good news for borrowers who may be struggling to build a big enough deposit to secure a new deal.”

Moneyfacts also released figures showing the average two-year homeowner mortgage rate on the market on Monday is 5.96%, having edged up from 5.95% on Friday last week.

The last time the average two-year fix was at 6% or above was on December 7, when the figure was 6.01%.

Average two-year fixes were as high as 6.85% in early August last year.

The average five-year fixed residential mortgage rate on Monday is 5.52%, which is unchanged from Friday.

Ms Springall continued: “Consumers concerned about rising rates would be wise to seek advice from an independent broker to see if they can lock into a deal early, as some will let borrowers do this from three to six months in advance.

“However, there may well be some borrowers sitting on the fence, hoping the market gets a base rate cut this year, but they could still grab a lower rate deal than if they were to sit on their SVR (standard variable rate) without fixing, such as with a tracker deal.”