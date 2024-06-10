European markets drop as French banks slide over snap election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European markets drop as French banks slide over snap election

By Press Association
Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)
Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)

European financial markets fell back on Monday as political uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment.

French stocks were particularly weak due to President Emmanuel Macron’s shock decision to call a snap election.

Banks were particularly heavy losers amid a lack of clarity over the future government in the country, denting firms in the sector across the UK and Germany as well.

The Cac 40 in France ended 1.35% lower and the German Dax index was down 0.37% at the close.

The FTSE 100 finished 16.89 points, or 0.20%, lower to end the day at 8,228.48.

D-Day 80th anniversary
The President of France Emmanuel Macron (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Across the Atlantic, the Dow Jones inched lower as traders were cautious ahead of key inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later this week.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks find themselves hit by several worries today.

“The stellar payrolls report on Friday has dealt a further blow to hopes of a US rate cut, and snap French elections have given traders something else to worry about.

“Plus, with US CPI (consumer price inflation) and the Fed on the calendar for Wednesday there is little incentive for traders to plunge back in.”

Meanwhile, sterling made big strides against the weak Euro, which was another casualty of French political uncertainty on Monday.

The pound was up 0.04% at 1.273 US dollars and was up 0.53% at 1.183 euro, its highest level for almost two years, at market close in London.

In company news, equipment hire firm Ashtead was higher at the end of trading amid reports it could become the latest UK blue-chip company to switch its listing to New York.

Shareholders welcomed the speculation, which was first reported by the Sunday Telegraph, despite the company talking down the prospect last year.

Shares finished up 1.51% at 5,642p.

Mission Group slumped in value on Monday after rival marketing firm Brave Bison dropped its takeover interest in the company.

Brave Bison made an improved takeover approach for Mission last week, valuing the company at over £32 million, but confirmed on Monday that it will not be putting in a firm offer to buy the business.

As a result, Mission shares dropped by 11.1% to 24p at the close.

Elsewhere, investment management giant M&G was higher after the stock received an upgrade from JP Morgan, with the bank highlighting a positive outlook and hopes for an improved debt position.

M&G shares were up 2.37% at 203p for the session, meaning its shares are now up by around a 10th for the past six months.

The price of oil made strong gains on Monday to regain all the ground lost last week following the Opec+ meeting which indicated some cuts to supply.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 1.97% to 79.68 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were M&G, up 4.7p to 203p, Rolls-Royce, up 8.1p to 465p, BP, up 8.15p to 470.85p, Ashtead, up 84p to 5,642p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 15.5p to 1,074p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rentokil, down 12.1p to 409.3p, Diploma, down 120p to 4090p, Admiral Group, down 73p to 2657p, ConvaTec, down 6.4p to 245.4p, and DS Smith, down 9.4p to 361p.