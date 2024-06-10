Apple keen on more deals with AI chatbots after link-up with ChatGPT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apple keen on more deals with AI chatbots after link-up with ChatGPT

By Press Association
ChatGPT on a MacBook (Apple)
ChatGPT on a MacBook (Apple)

Apple is looking to integrate more AI chatbots, including Google’s Gemini, into its devices in the future, the company’s software chief has said.

On Monday, the tech giant confirmed it was working with OpenAI to build ChatGPT into the software of the newest iPhone, iPad and Mac devices as part of a major update to bring more generative AI tools to its devices.

Speaking to reporters after the announcements were made, Craig Federighi said Apple believed that AI models trained to be experts in specific fields were likely to become more common in the future, and the tech giant was keen to give users options to combine these with their own Apple Intelligence tools.

Apple’s own tools are designed to take advantage of the personal knowledge a user’s iPhone, iPad or Mac has of their schedule, habits and activities, rather than grab knowledge from the internet to help answer queries.

“We focused on a set of experiences that we felt were extremely core to the user experience of our platform, but we know that there are other models out there and some of them have really fantastic world knowledge and they may have domain knowledge – ultimately you can imagine a world where there’s a medical model that’s going to have an incredible depth of expertise, or a legal model,” Mr Federighi said.

“So people are going to want to draw on that kind of expertise that might not be part of our core, but something that they want to take advantage of, and so we see the capabilities of those models is really complementary to what we’re doing as an optional thing that users can draw on.”

On the decision to work first with OpenAI, the Apple executive said he believed ChatGPT was the current market leader.

“We wanted to start with the best, and we think ChatGPT from OpenAI and their new 4o model represents the best choice for our users today,” he said.

“We think ultimately, people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use – maybe one that great’s for creative writing, or one they prefer for coding, and so we want to enable users ultimately to bring the model of their choice and we’re going to look forward to doing integrations with models, like Google Gemini for instance, in the future.

“Nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction.”